Chichester's St Richard Singers line up Christmas concert

Chichester’s St Richard Singers are promising a “truly exciting” programme including the Vivaldi Magnificat, Charpentier Noëls sur les instruments and seasonal pieces by Carter, Handel, Warlock, Holst, Willcocks, Wood and Rutter.

Their Christmas concert, ‘Bout Bethlehem, will be on Saturday, December 16 at 7.30pm at St George’s Church, Whyke, PO19 7AD. They will be joined by the Noviomagus Ensemble and conducted by Sachin Gunga. Tickets £12, £5 (students), U18s free.

Chairman Kirsten Scott said: “We are very excited to announce that we have appointed a new director of music to lead us. Sachin brings a wealth of experience from the cathedral circuit, and will be expanding our musical horizons with classic repertoire and also introduce more contemporary composers. We will be presenting one such tonight whose ethereal work will no doubt continue to feature in our future performances. We are joined tonight by a formidable line-up of young local musicians and soloists, and are very pleased that our new MD has also been able to lend us some of his own choral scholars for the evening. In the spirit of providing educational opportunities for younger musicians, as we do with our choral scholarships, we have invited these young people, to perform with us.”

Taking part will be Imogen Moore and Catherine Stoyle, alto Emily Waters and SRS choral scholar Sarah Boote (soprano). The programme includes: Once in Royal David’s City; Adam Lay Ybounden – Warlock; A Maiden Most Gentle – arr Carter; Magnificat, RV 610 – Vivaldi; In the Bleak Midwinter - Holst arr Gunga; For Unto Us a Child is Born – Handel; The Infant King - arr Willcocks; audience carol – O Little Town of Bethlehem; and Noëls sur les Instruments, H 534 – Charpentier.

