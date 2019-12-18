Christmas programme confirmed at Boxgrove Priory

Boxgrove Priory has confirmed a busy seasonal worship programme with the promise of a warm welcome to all.

Spokesman Simon Owen said: “Festive events at the Priory preserve an element of reflection and preparation for Christmas itself and the celebratory mood is never far from the surface.

“Those wishing to immerse themselves in the true spirit of Christmas in the glorious setting of one of Sussex’s most notable church buildings are invited to attend the traditional carol service, followed by mince pies and mulled wine at 5.30pm on December 22.

“Christmas Eve offers the ever-popular children’s Crib service at 4pm with Midnight Mass, in which the Priory glows with both candle light and human warmth starting at 11.30pm.

“Christmas Day itself starts with Holy Communion at 8am and is followed by the Christmas Family Eucharist at 10am.

“Admittance to all events is free and all are welcome.”

http://boxgrovepriory.co.uk



