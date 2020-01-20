Coming to Chichester Cinema at New Park - January 24-30

BY Carol Godsmark

The Personal History of David Copperfield, Armando Iannucci’s British Independent Film Awards winner and Bafta-nominated larger-than-life adaptation of the Dickens crowd-pleaser, starring Dev Patel as Copperfield, is a fresh, funny and utterly charming spin on this loved classic. Humanity and optimism rattles and zings along like a pinball machine, a bracing, entertaining, richly satisfying experience. Miss this at your peril. Also starring Ben Wishaw, Hugh Laurie and Peter Capaldi in their element.

Oscar-nominated, Golden Globe winning 1917, Sam Mendes’ audacious first world war drama of the Western Front and a terrible journey undertaken by two soldier boys, George Mackay as Schofield and Dean-Charles Chapman as Blake, was filmed in one extraordinary single take, a staggeringly bold film of storytelling. See it and marvel at Mendes’ extraordinary achievement, 1917 based on his grandfather’s life in the trenches. Also starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Colin Firth, Mark Strong and Richard Madden.

Book a seat too to meet Robert Lemkin, director of Enemy of the People, winner of the British Independent Film Award for the Best British Documentary, on Holocaust Day (24 Jan), tickets free. Q&A after the film.

Performance Events: The loved Cabaret with Liza Minelli as Sally Bowles takes hedonistic pre-war Berlin in its glamorous stride (25 Jan); Bolshoi live’s stunning Giselle, one of the greatest works of classical dance, tells the tragic story of a young peasant girl who falls in love with the betraying Albrecht (26 Jan) and Puccini’s La Bohème, live from the ROH, is on 29 January.

The cinema’s Education Department’s first event in 2020 is Daphne Du Maurier: The Cinema Director’s Dream Writer with clips (24 Jan 13.30). in conjunction with Chichester Festival Theatre, there’s a backstage tour of the set of My Cousin Rachel, followed by HItchcock’s stunning Rebecca with Laurence Olivier and Joan Fontaine as the Mandalay newlyweds (1 Feb).

Chichester Cinema at New Park, New Park Road, Chichester, West Sussex, PO19 7XY All cinema seats are reservable on our plush red seats. Bar. Box office: 01243 786650. http://www.chichestercinema.org for online bookings. The cinema, now in its 41st year, is the only independent cinema in the city and is home to the largest film festival on the South Coast.

Fri 24 Jan

12:45 1917 (R) 110m

13:30 Daphne du Maurier: From Page to Screen (Studio Talk) 120m

15:15 The Personal History of David Copperfield (PG) 119m

18:00 1917

20:30 The Personal History of David Copperfield

Sat 25 Jan

12:45 The Personal History of David Copperfield

15:30 Cabaret (15) 124m + 20m Intro

18:15 1917

20:45 The Personal History of David Copperfield

Sun 26 Jan

10:30 Holocaust Memorial Day (PG) 240m

15:00 Giselle (Bolshoi Live) 150m inc 2 Intervals

18:00 The Personal History of David Copperfield

20:30 1917

Mon 27 Jan

12:45 The Personal History of David Copperfield

15:30 1917 (with subtitles for hard-of-hearing)

18:00 The Personal History of David Copperfield

20:45 1917

Tue 28 Jan

12:45 1917

15:15 The Personal History of David Copperfield

18:00 1917

20:30 The Personal History of David Copperfield

Wed 29 Jan

12:00 The Personal History of David Copperfield

14:30 The Personal History of David Copperfield

17:00 1917

19:30 La Bohème (ROH Live) 150m inc Interval

Thu 30 Jan

12:45 The Personal History of David Copperfield

15:30 1917

18:00 The Personal History of David Copperfield

20:45 1917

