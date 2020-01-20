Coming to Chichester Cinema at New Park - January 24-30

BY Carol Godsmark
The Personal History of David Copperfield, Armando Iannucci’s British Independent Film Awards winner and Bafta-nominated larger-than-life adaptation of the Dickens crowd-pleaser, starring Dev Patel as Copperfield, is a fresh, funny and utterly charming spin on this loved classic. Humanity and optimism rattles and zings along like a pinball machine, a bracing, entertaining, richly satisfying experience. Miss this at your peril. Also starring Ben Wishaw, Hugh Laurie and Peter Capaldi in their element.
Oscar-nominated, Golden Globe winning 1917, Sam Mendes’ audacious first world war drama of the Western Front and a terrible journey undertaken by two soldier boys, George Mackay as Schofield and Dean-Charles Chapman as Blake, was filmed in one extraordinary single take, a staggeringly bold film of storytelling. See it and marvel at Mendes’ extraordinary achievement, 1917 based on his grandfather’s life in the trenches. Also starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Colin Firth, Mark Strong and Richard Madden.
Book a seat too to meet Robert Lemkin, director of Enemy of the People, winner of the British Independent Film Award for the Best British Documentary, on Holocaust Day (24 Jan), tickets free. Q&A after the film.
Performance Events: The loved Cabaret with Liza Minelli as Sally Bowles takes hedonistic pre-war Berlin in its glamorous stride (25 Jan); Bolshoi live’s stunning Giselle, one of the greatest works of classical dance, tells the tragic story of a young peasant girl who falls in love with the betraying Albrecht (26 Jan) and Puccini’s La Bohème, live from the ROH, is on 29 January.
The cinema’s Education Department’s first event in 2020 is Daphne Du Maurier: The Cinema Director’s Dream Writer with clips (24 Jan 13.30). in conjunction with Chichester Festival Theatre, there’s a backstage tour of the set of My Cousin Rachel, followed by HItchcock’s stunning Rebecca with Laurence Olivier and Joan Fontaine as the Mandalay newlyweds (1 Feb).
Chichester Cinema at New Park, New Park Road, Chichester, West Sussex, PO19 7XY All cinema seats are reservable on our plush red seats. Bar. Box office: 01243 786650. http://www.chichestercinema.org for online bookings.
Fri 24 Jan
12:45 1917 (R) 110m
13:30 Daphne du Maurier: From Page to Screen (Studio Talk) 120m
15:15 The Personal History of David Copperfield (PG) 119m
18:00 1917
20:30 The Personal History of David Copperfield
Sat 25 Jan
12:45 The Personal History of David Copperfield
15:30 Cabaret (15) 124m + 20m Intro
18:15 1917
20:45 The Personal History of David Copperfield
Sun 26 Jan
10:30 Holocaust Memorial Day (PG) 240m
15:00 Giselle (Bolshoi Live) 150m inc 2 Intervals
18:00 The Personal History of David Copperfield
20:30 1917
Mon 27 Jan
12:45 The Personal History of David Copperfield
15:30 1917 (with subtitles for hard-of-hearing)
18:00 The Personal History of David Copperfield
20:45 1917
Tue 28 Jan
12:45 1917
15:15 The Personal History of David Copperfield
18:00 1917
20:30 The Personal History of David Copperfield
Wed 29 Jan
12:00 The Personal History of David Copperfield
14:30 The Personal History of David Copperfield
17:00 1917
19:30 La Bohème (ROH Live) 150m inc Interval
Thu 30 Jan
12:45 The Personal History of David Copperfield
15:30 1917
18:00 The Personal History of David Copperfield
20:45 1917
