"Dark and dirty comedy with an acid-tongued anti-heroine" at Brighton Fringe

After Aulis chews up an ancient Greek tragedy about female sacrifice and spits back out a dark and dirty comedy, with an acid-tongued anti-heroine at the helm.

So the promoters promise as award-winning one-woman play After Aulis, featuring Emmeline Braefield’s “blistering performance” as Nia, heads to the Brighton Fringe.

Writer Rowena Cooper said: “One day I was crying on my kitchen floor, surrounded by balled-up pages. The next morning, Nia came stumbling onto the page in stilettos, glaring, swearing and rhyming in couplets. Within a week, the first draft was done!

“The play I’d been struggling with was an adaption of Euripedes Iphigenia in Aulis, a tragedy about a young woman who sacrifices herself for the good of her family and society. Iphigenia is a true heroine: pure, brave, selfless. I just couldn’t connect to her. And I think that’s why Nia stepped in.”

Emmeline is relishing the challenges of performing After Aulis: “Being the solo performer for a whole production is tough enough, but I’m also portraying multiple characters on stage at the same time and doing it all in verse! Also, Nia’s outlook on life makes her difficult to admire. It really challenges our audiences. I love it!”

Emmeline will reprise the role for four nights (May 5-8) when After Aulis comes to The Quadrant.

“In just over an hour, audiences can expect to be hurled through a story, ancient and modern, about sex, death… and running from responsibilities as fast as your stilettos allow. Please note that the play is strictly 18-plus and contains potentially-triggering content.”

Laughing Horse @ The Quadrant, 12 North Street, Brighton, BN1 3GJ, May 5-8, 6pm-7pm, £7 (£6 concessions). To book tickets visit brightonfringe.org or call 01273 733238. www.afteraulis.com

