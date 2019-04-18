Easter services and celebrations at Chichester Cathedral

Chichester Cathedral has a full programme of special services and events this Easter.

Spokeswoman Cathy Clark said: “Special services include the Eucharist on Maundy Thursday at 7.30pm, which commemorates the Last Supper. At the end of the service silent vigil is kept in the Shrine of St Richard until midnight, as worshippers watch and wait with Jesus in the Garden of Gethsemane.

“Good Friday is marked with Three Hours Devotion from midday, with a sequence of readings, music and reflections, followed by the Liturgy of the Passion. The Cathedral Choir sings the account of the trial and crucifixion of Jesus, and all are invited to pray before the cross.

“An Easter Vigil will be held on Saturday 20 April at 7.30pm. Light drawn from the Paschal Candle spreads throughout the Cathedral, and the victory of light over darkness, of life over death, is celebrated. Scriptural readings tell of our creation by God and how he restores us to new life, and are followed by the first Eucharist of Easter.

“The simplicity of Lent is replaced with colour, flowers, magnificent hymns and choral music on Easter Sunday, celebrating Jesus’ resurrection: Holy Communion begins at 8am; Choral Mattins at 10am; Sung Eucharist at 11am and Choral Evensong at 3.30pm.

“The preacher on Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be the Reverend Dan Inman, and the President and Preacher at the Easter Sunday Eucharist at 11.00am will be the Bishop of Chichester, the Right Reverend Dr Martin Warner.

“Everyone is invited to join a service, or organ and choral meditation in the warm and welcoming atmosphere of the Cathedral at this most important time in the Christian calendar.

“In addition, there is an opportunity to celebrate Easter Sunday with a delicious three course lunch at the former archdeaconry at 4 Canon Lane, a beautifully restored eight bedroom house situated in the historic Cathedral Close. There are two sittings at 12pm and 2.30pm, dinner costs £25 per person and bookings must be made in advance.

“Full details of services and events can be found on the Cathedral website. The Cathedral is open every day from 7.15am, and offers free drop-in guided tours lasting about 45 minutes at 11.15am and 2.30pm from Monday to Saturday inclusive (excluding Good Friday).”

For more information, visit http://www.chichestercathedral.org.uk.

