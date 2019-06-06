Empty city centre shop turned into pop-up gallery

A pop-up art gallery has appeared in a vacant shop in Chichester city centre with the aim of helping local artists.

Solutions Inc in South Street, which closed in February this year, has been turned into an exhibition space by Moderna Art, which supports and showcases artists by giving them a platform to show their work.

Joanne said she wanted the rooms to look as much like an art gallery as possible

Artists and designer Joanne Webb, who will be exhibiting her work at the site from today (Thursday 6 June) said: "They secure empty buildings for artists and you can do a little pop-up.

"It's very sad the shop has closed down but it has been an incredible opportunity to be able to come in and do this."

Joanne, who also works as an activities coordinator for a local care home, spotted a sign in the shop window and contacted Moderna Art.

"It's completely free of charge, that is what has been the most meaningful part. It's really hard for artists these days to find gallery space so that was really refreshing I think.

"It has been incredible to be able to be on the a high street, it's unheard of."

Joanne's exhibition, 'Universal Maps', is open to the public from 10.30am to 4pm on June 6, 11,12, 13, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26 and 27 as well as July 2, 3, and 4.

For more information on Moderna Art visit: modernaart.co.uk and to see more of Joanne's work visit: www.joannewebbstudio.co.uk

