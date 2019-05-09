Exciting events promised for Southern Cathedrals Festival in Chichester

A rich and varied musical programme is the promise at Chichester Cathedral this summer as it hosts the annual Southern Cathedrals Festival from July 18-21.

Cathedral Spokeswoman Cathy Clark said: “During the festival, an exciting range of events, performances and services will be held in the Cathedral and other iconic venues around the city centre.

“The Festival celebrates the friendship between Chichester, Salisbury and Winchester cathedrals and is a highlight of the musical calendar. It offers sacred choral and organ music presented both as concerts and within worship. Choirs of the three cathedrals can be heard in combination and individually; guest musicians offer performances in a variety of genres from English song to jazz.

“At the Cathedral, three choral concerts take their place in the programme alongside four services (one recorded for broadcast by the BBC), recitals, a performance by the superb West Sussex Youth Wind Orchestra and evening entertainment in the Festival Marquee in the Deanery Garden.

“The Festival culminates in a performance of one of the great achievements of Western music, J S Bach’s St John Passion, in which the choirs are joined by an exciting line-up of soloists, and the acclaimed period-instrument orchestra Florilegium.”

The Dean of Chichester, The Very Rev Stephen Waine, said: “We are delighted to be hosting this celebration of sacred music in the iconic setting of the Cathedral which has been a place of worship for 900 years. We look forward to welcoming returning music lovers and encourage those who have not been before to experience this wonderful music for the first time.”

For a full list of festival events and information on how to buy tickets, visit Cathedral website or the Southern Cathedral Festival Website http://www.southerncathedralsfestival.org.uk.

Outstanding performances in Shadowlands at Chichester Festival Theatre



See who's coming to the Brighton Festival



Downton star Hugh Bonneville on why Shadowlands is just for Chichester



Cold Feet star James Nesbitt opens Chichester Festival Theatre summer season



Plans unveiled for a new 3,500-capacity music venue in Chichester



Naked Stand Up Glory Pearl goes nude for Brighton Fringe date



Fantastic line-up unveiled for 2019 Festival of Chichester



See who's coming to this year's Festival of Chichester - picture gallery