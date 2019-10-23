FABULOSO will be Brighton & Hove Pride theme for 2020

Brighton & Hove Pride have announced the theme for next year’s weekend festival will be FABULOSO, a “fantastic and fabulous celebration of who you are.”

A spokesman said: “2020 is set to be a special year for Brighton & Hove Pride, marking thirty years of campaigning, protest and a celebration of diversity in our great city and we intend to honour the occasion in style.

“We are thrilled to have worked with local trans activist and artist Fox Fisher to create the branding for the FABULOSO weekend that incorporates representation from all our diverse communities. FABULOSO is about celebrating You and a number of variations of the artwork will appear in the coming months.

“FABULOSO will set the fantastical tone for our infamous, annual Pride LGBTQ+ community parade, which features an array of city charities, community groups, local businesses, blue light services and official Brighton & Hove Pride partners. This free and much-loved, colourful carnival of diversity will kick start Saturday’s festivities and lead the way to our main community fundraising event at Preston Park.

“In Preston Park, to celebrate our 30th Anniversary, FABULOSO on the Park will run over two days (Saturday, August 1 and Sunday, August 2) hosting main stage artists as well as popular favourite attractions including the Legends Cabaret Tent, Queer Town, the BAME stage, dance tents and a host of new, diverse and immersive experiences.

“Expect queer theatre, spoken word, political speakers’ corner, pop and alternative cabaret, the Trans Fabuloso stage and Sundays community day featuring queer artists and performers who span the 30 year period since Brighton & Hove Pride began.

“The Pride Pleasure Gardens at the Old Steine will return to open the weekend on Friday, July 31 and continue to offer an array of free entertainment across the weekend.

“With fierce fun, saucy wonders, camp pop, cabaret, DJs, clubbing and Brighton favourites, the Pride Pleasure Gardens never fail to live up to their name. The ever-popular Pride Village Party in fabuloso Kemptown also returns with businesses coming together to celebrate Pride and raise additional funds for the Brighton Rainbow Fund and Pride Social Impact Fund.

“Alongside the weekend festival, various events will take place across the city in the lead up to Brighton & Hove Pride including a 30 Years of Queer exhibition at Jubilee Library and a host of soon to be announced diverse cultural experiences, supported by the Pride Cultural Development Fund. For all you hound-lovers out there, rest assured, the Pride Community Dog Show will also return for fun and frolics at Preston Park in the weeks leading up to the main event.

“Brighton & Hove Pride is a time to come together to celebrate and embrace diversity and inclusion in our great city. Our sole ethos is to promote respect within our community and support local charities and causes through fundraising. As recently announced, Brighton and Hove Pride 2019 raised £217,432.50 for local good causes. This means that in the last six years, we have raised over £920,000 for neighbouring charities, projects and community groups through The Rainbow Fund, Pride Social Impact Fund and The Pride Cultural Development Fund.”

