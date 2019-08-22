Family fun coming up in the Worthing and Brighton area

Things you won't want to miss...

Classic Dickens will be brought to the stage in Worthing.

Durrington Theatrical Society will be offering Oliver! as its youth show, featuring music, lyrics and book by Lionel Bart.

Performances will be from Tuesday, September 3 to Friday, September 6 at the Barn Theatre, Field Place, The Boulevard, Worthing. All performances start at 7pm.

Tickets are from £12 for adults and £8 for under 16. These can be obtained by telephone on 01903 872073, email on dtsbookings@yahoo.com or online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/dts.

Spokewoman Pam Stringer said: “Young orphan Oliver Twist falls in with a group of street-urchin pickpockets led by the Artful Dodger and masterminded by the criminal Fagin. When Oliver’s intended mark, Mr Brownlow, takes pity on the lad and offers him a home, Fagin’s henchman Bill Sykes plots to kidnap the boy to keep him from talking, but Nancy has other ideas.”

Head down to Brighton Racecourse before the children head back to school for a last summer hoorah.

The fun is on Sunday, September 1 when the gates will be opening at 12.

Spokeswoman Gabriella Iacono said: “ There will be seven excellent races for you to watch and there’ll be a funfair with rides for all ages.

““We’ll have facepainting and roaming entertainment throughout the whole day. There’s definitely something for the whole family and remember u18s go free!

“Get your tickets while you can at: https://www.brighton-racecourse.co.uk/whats-on/family-fun-day. We pride ourselves in providing a friendly and local experience, not to mention the view being outstanding.”

Winners of the National Vintage Award for Best Band, The Bluejays – Rock And Roll Revolution is the entertainment at Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre on Friday, August 30 at 7.30pm.

Between 1955 and 1959, artists such as Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, The Everly Brothers, Eddie Cochran and Little Richard not only transformed the musical landscape but also the way we continue to look at the world today.

Much more than just a concert show, The Bluejays take you on a historical journey via “breathtaking”” renditions of the biggest hits of the era (Rock Around The Clock, That’s All Right etc).

Arundel Museum presents its summer exhibition 2019 of artworks created by students from secondary schools in the area The participating schools are: Bishop Luffa CE School, Chichester High School, Lancing College, Slindon College, St Philip Howard Catholic High School and The Chichester Free School.

Museum trustee Suzanne Evans said: “The pressure of end of year examinations and external moderation has not deterred the teachers from promoting their students’ work and all were keen to be part of this unique show.”

The exhibition features 80 GCSE and A level examination pieces.

