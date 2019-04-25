Flower Power will be celebrated at the North Mundham Flower Club show

Flower Power is the theme for this year’s show by the North Mundham Flower Club.

Spokeswoman Anne Lloyd-Davey said: “A stark contrast to last year’s subject which paid tribute to the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War, this year’s theme focuses only on the beauty and joy that flowers bring into our lives, with the exception of the category Wars of the Roses. This could be seen as a bridging link with last year’s show and brings less recent history into the mix.

“There is homage paid to the giddy days of Woodstock and Psychedelia, with a theme of Flowers in your Hair for the former and a pedestal arrangement evocative of Flower Power for the latter. Tulips from Amsterdam represents the Music category and members are asked to choose a poem to display alongside their arrangement for the poetry category.

“The annual show is always full of colour and scent and displays the superb talent and artistic abilities of the members. This year, these talents are accompanied by the themes of art, poetry, music and history.”

The show is on Saturday, April 27 from 12.30pm at the North Mundham Village Hall. A home-made cream tea included in the admission price of £2.50.

