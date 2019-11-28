Fun programme for Christmas at the Royal Pavilion & Museums, Brighton

Highlights coming up include:

Father Christmas at Preston Manor

Saturday 14 & Sunday 15 & Friday 20 to Monday 23 December

£10.50 per child plus Preston Manor admission fee. Price includes gift. All ages, book in advance

The imps and fairies of an old Sussex fable inspire this year’s magical Christmas experience. Meet the friendliest Santa and his playful elf then explore two floors of the festive-themed house. Strike a pose in a Victorian photo-parlour and finish with a mince pie and coffee or a glass of mulled wine in the pop-up vintage café (charges apply).

Christmas at the Royal Pavilion

Saturday 16 November 2019 to Thursday 2 January 2020

During opening hours, Free with Royal Pavilion admission, members free, drop-in. All ages

Drop-in activities: Saturday 14 & Sunday 15, Saturday 21, Sunday 22 & Monday 23 December, 11am-4pm

Experience a magical Christmas at the Royal Pavilion. The Palace is transformed with festive decorations and glittering trees and Georgian desserts fit for a king are on show in the Deckers’ Room. A replica of Queen Victoria’s sleigh awaits you and your family, where you can create your own Christmas photos to remember the day!

A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens

The Old Courtroom

Thursday 5 December 7.30pm, Friday 6 December 2.30pm & 7.30pm & Saturday 7 December 2.30pm & 7.30pm

Doors open half an hour before the performance

£15, members & ages 12-18 £13.50, book in advance. Suitable for age 12+

Between 1858 and 1868, Charles Dickens gave several public readings of A Christmas Carol in Brighton, including at the Royal Pavilion. The Brighton Gazette reported that his performance sent ‘a charge of emotion through the whole audience.’

Actor John O’Connor faithfully recreates Dickens’s famous performance of his best-loved ghost story in The Old Courtroom. Come and enjoy a seasonal treat in the spirit of Christmas past, present and future.

Christmas Carol Concert

Royal Pavilion

Thursday 12 December

Doors 7pm, performance 7.30-9.30pm, £30, members £25, book in advance

(includes an interval glass of prosecco)

Join us in the seasonally dressed Royal Pavilion for a special evening of Christmas carols performed by two talented Sussex based choirs. The Music Room is the setting for the entertainment and during the interval you are invited to enjoy a glass of prosecco in the beautiful Banqueting Room.

The Mindful Museum

Brighton Museum & Art Gallery

Saturday 7 December

Relax and escape the mayhem of December with calming and reflective workshops and activities.

10am-5pm (activities run 11am-4pm) Free admission for all, drop-in. All ages

Join us for one of our monthly themed Free Days at Brighton Museum, with family fun, hands-on creative activities and bite-size talks.

Making Day: Christmas Crafters

Hove Museum

Saturday 30 November

11am-4pm, Free, drop-in. All ages. Tea, coffee & mini treats provided

A day of Christmas craft making for all the family. Have a go at making cards, crackers and decorations to get your home ready for the festive season. Be inspired by our curious Christmas artefacts brought out from our stores.

