Great line-up for winter season ahead at Crawley's Hawth

Comedy greats, musical magic and breath-taking ballet are promised at the Hawth in Crawley for the autumn and winter months ahead.

Spokeswoman Lorraine McGregor said: “We are especially excited to announce our very first Live at The Hawth (Oct 4), a celebration of some of the best comedy talent on the circuit, with acts for the night including Nina Conti, Abandonman, Adam Hess, Colin Hoult as Anna Mann and Angela Barnes. On top of that we also have comedy to keep you giggling all through the season, from Jonathan Pie (Oct 17), Stewart Francis (Oct 18), Henning Wehn (Nov 30) and Ed Byrne (Jan 17), plus Paul Foot (Oct 10), Darren Harriot (Oct 27) and Daliso Chaponda (Jan 15) in the Studio.

“As well as top stand-up we also have perfect plays to tickle the funny bone with Hot Flush (Oct 10) and Hormonal Housewives (Nov 6) offering up an evening of sisterhood, solidarity and humour. And we’re also offering something a little different. How about Sh*t-Faced Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream? (Oct 9) The show is exactly what it sounds like. An entirely serious performance of the bard’s work, with one entirely drunk cast member… what could go wrong? Whatever it is, it’ll be hilarious.

“The music for the season offers up everything from A History of Rock (Oct 19) to a trip through Boogie Wonderland (Jan 9), as well as 80s favourites Shalamar (Oct 31) and tributes to Abba, George Michael (Oct 3), Carole King (Oct 8), Elvis Presley (Oct 6), Tom Jones (Oct 16) and Little Mix (Jan 18), sharing the music of bands past and present, live on stage for one night only.

“For those with more classical tastes The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra’s Italian Romance (Oct 11) celebrates Italy’s rich orchestral history while the beauty of Puccini’s Madama Butterfly (Jan 28) will capture the hearts of anyone who sees it. There is even more classical entertainment, this time in the form of dance, The Russian State Ballet perform The Nutcracker (Oct 14) and Swan Lake (Oct 15) in October and Swan Lake (Jan 20) makes a welcome return alongside Sleeping Beauty (Jan 21) in the new year, this time performed by St Petersburg Classic Ballet.

“Musical fans can see if the Sun’ll Come Out Tomorrow when Annie (Oct 22-26) hits the stage, starring Lesley Joseph and Buddy (Jan 13 and 14), the world’s most successful rock and roll musical comes to town. Audiences will also want to get their vocals warmed up as two film musicals come to The Hawth with the Sing-a-long-a treatment. The Greatest Showman (Nov 1) and Bohemian Rhapsody (Nov 1) will be shown with on screen lyrics so fans can sing along and even get into the spirit in fancy dress too.

“As ever there are plenty of events for families to enjoy with a children’s operatic performance of picture book favourite, Peace at Last (Oct 12), a hilarious adventure with music and puppets in Hey Diddle Diddle (Nov 16) and Star in the Jar (Dec 31 and 22).

“We also have the perfect festive treat in Dick Whittington (Dec 6-Jan 5), the biggest and best pantomime in Sussex. It stars EastEnders’ Charlie Brooks alongside Gemma Hunt (Cbeebies’ Swashbuckle) and David Ribi (Channel 5’s Milkshake!). Join us for a fabulous rag-to-riches tale with plenty of laugh-out-loud moments and showstopping songs and dance numbers for all the family.

“As always there are fantastic films, live screening and exhibitions to look forward to in The Hawth Cinema.

“Keep up to date with the latest news, events at www.hawth.co.uk and on Facebook and Twitter.”

