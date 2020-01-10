I'm A Celebrity's Caitlyn Jenner and Roman Kemp to be reunited in Brighton

An Audience With Caitlyn Jenner – Hosted by Roman Kemp comes to Brighton Dome this month.

Out of the Jungle and onto Brighton Dome’s stage, the I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! pair are reuniting for two special Q and A events in the UK on January 25, one of them in Brighton.

A spokesman said: “This is one of the only opportunities to see Caitlyn talk to fellow campmate Capital FM DJ Roman Kemp about their time in the jungle, her life, transition and famous family.

“In this intimate one of a kind evening the audience will be invited to ask Caitlyn questions via text and twitter for an even more personal insight into the life of this inspirational celebrity.”

Ahead of the day Roman said: “I can’t wait to interview Caitlyn on stage, we chatted so much in the jungle but I know there’s more to discover and I’m excited to share that with a live audience.”

Jenner, a retired Olympic gold medal–winning decathlete, has been called the most famous transgender woman in the world

This unique event will only take place in two venues in the country, first in Newport Wales and then at Brighton Dome.

Tickets are available from http://brightondome.org



25th Jan 2020, 8pm BRIGHTON, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709

“Roman Kemp is no newcomer to hosting events like this having interviewed some of the highest-profile celebrities in the world over recent years. Including the likes of Justin Bieber, Little Mix, Meghan Trainor, Calvin Harris, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran and Jennifer Lawrence.

“At just 26, Roman Kemp is one of the country’s youngest and most promising broadcasters, having held the crown as Best Breakfast Show in London, on hit music station CAPITAL FM with co-host Vick Hope and Sonny Jay.”