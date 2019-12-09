It's panto time at Shoreham's Ropetackle!

Following seven sell-out years of panto fun at Shoreham’s Ropetackle, LP Creatives return this Christmas with the magical tale of Snow White.

Writer Tom Beard said: “Magic mirrors, seven little men, poisoned apples and an enchanted Princess tell the classic story of Snow White. An evil stepmother, no longer fairest in the land, threatens to put an end to her beautiful stepdaughter, but can true love find a way and save her? All this and the usual mayhem and twists you can expect from a Shoreham panto!

“We can’t wait for this year’s fun to begin!

“Among the highly professional cast this year are Ellen Eckersley as Snow White, Grace Dunne as The Evil Queen, James Elliot as Muddles, Nathan Shaw as Prince Wotsit and returning again is our resident Dame at the Ropetackle, the hilarious David Lambert rocking the frock as Nanny Fanny.

“Plus celebrating 40 years of The Life of Brian and 50 years of The Monty Python comedy group, Carol Cleveland joins us as the Magic Mirror – an enthralling recorded performance using all her comedy skills garnered over the years!”

Producer Lorna Price, from LP Creatives, said: “We are so proud of our pantomime here in Shoreham.

“From no panto at all in 2011, we have been told that we now have a cult status within the community and have developed a local family tradition to see the Shoreham show which is lovely to hear.

“We also have people from as far afield as Portsmouth, Surrey and even Kent specifically coming to see the show, yet there are still people in the area who have no idea there is even a panto here at the Ropetackle Arts Centre!

“The adventurous tale of Snow White has all the special features of a traditional pantomime. It sees us high on the castle turrets, lost in the enchanted forests, cosy in the dwarfs’ cottage and deep in the diamond mines too.”

Tom added: “This will be the most magical script and spectacular costumes we have ever had at the Ropetackle, all with everybody’s fave fabulous songs and as per usual, plenty of slapstick fun, general mayhem and a bright fun re-telling of this traditional tale with plenty of crazy ideas that will really bring it all to life!”

“The fact that the venue is so intimate really gives us the chance to engage with the audience. It is a pleasure to perform here for such a lovely crowd and I’m sure our cast are going to enjoy it as much as all the kids and grown-ups too!”

“There are bigger panto’s around but what we at the Ropetackle offer is just as professional. We are bringing a clever and genuinely funny script along with some first-rate production values. We really transform the Ropetackle into a mini-theatre. If you haven’t been to see our panto yet, pop along this Christmas as see what the fuss is all about! We really bring the story to life and plan to give everybody a shared magical experience in Shoreham this Christmas!

“Every year our audience gets bigger and bigger. We only had a handful of tickets left by the time we opened last year!

“Hopefully more people will come and see the story unfold at the Ropetackle this year. We promise that everybody will leave with a smile on their face!”

Snow White runs from December 13 to December 31. Tickets on 01273 464440 or online at http://www.ropetacklecentre.co.uk.

