Keane to play Brighton this autumn on the back of new album

Keane have announced a new brand-new album and UK tour for September & October 2019 with dates including Brighton.

They will play the Brighton Centre on Saturday, October 5.

Tickets go on sale 10am Friday 14th June and will be available from http://http://gigst.rs/Keane.

Cause and Effect will come out on September 20th

Spokeswoman Tabatha Owen said: “After months of speculation, Keane, one of Britain’s most beloved bands are back with a brand new album out September 20th on Island Records and featuring the powerful first single ‘The Way I Feel’.

“Written by Keane and produced by David Kosten and the band themselves, ‘Cause and Effect’ features 11 new songs recorded in London and Sussex.

“Keane have also announced a major UK tour this autumn including two nights at London’s prestigious Royal Albert Hall. The band will play a series of festivals this summer including BST in Hyde Park on July 14th.

“Cause and Effect’ is Keane’s 5th studio album. Their 4 previous albums have all entered the UK charts at number 1 and accumulated sales of over 13m worldwide and 2.6 billion streams.”

The birth of this new album came as something of a surprise even to the band. Singer Tom Chaplin had released two successful solo albums but missed his old sparring partner Tim Rice-Oxley. “I found myself wondering how I had come to let this very enigmatic and important relationship in my life drift,” Tom says.

Meanwhile Tim found his life falling apart and from the ashes had written an album’s worth of incredibly personal songs fuelled by humour as well as pain. When Tom, bassist Jesse Quin and drummer Richard Hughes heard the songs, they were immediately drawn to them both sonically and lyrically.

“Hopes and Fears was a break-up album too, but it was about a break-up when I was 19,” Tim explains. “It’s a bit different when you’re older and you’ve got kids – your whole little world shifts on its axis.”

They play the following dates:

September

Tues 24th BIRMINGHAM, Symphony Hall

Wed 25th LEICESTER, De Montfort Hall

Thu 26th MANCHESTER, O2 Apollo

Sat 28th LONDON, Royal Albert Hall

Sun 29th LONDON, Royal Albert Hall

October

Tues 1st NEWCASTLE, O2 City Hall

Wed 2nd EDINBURGH, Usher Hall

Fri 4th NOTTINGHAM, Royal Concert Hall

Sat 5th BRIGHTON, Brighton Centre

Mon 7th BELFAST, Waterfront

Tues 8th DUBLIN, Olympia

The video for ‘The Way I Feel’ was directed by Kevin Godley, who previously directed the video for the band’s hit single ‘Is It Any Wonder’ and Tom’s solo release ‘Still Waiting’.

‘The Way I Feel’, like the other ten tracks on ‘Cause and Effect’, is an emotional and remarkable slice of life, and reminiscent of the very best of Keane. It’s an exciting period for one of the country’s best bands and a very welcome return.

As Tim Rice-Oxley says, “We’re not some heritage act. We’ve got a lot of great music in us.”

Tracklisting for ‘Cause and Effect’

1. You’re Not Home

2. Love Too Much

3. The Way I Feel

4. Put The Radio On

5. Strange Room

6. Stupid Things

7. Phases

8. I’m Not Leaving

9. Thread

10. Chase The Night Away

11. I Need Your Love

End of Standard Edition

12. New Golden Age (Bonus Track)

13. Difficult Year (Bonus Track)

14. The Way I Feel (Sea Fog Acoustic Session)

15. Stupid Things (Sea Fog Acoustic Session)

16. I’m Not Leaving (Sea Fog Acoustic Session)

www.keanemusic.com