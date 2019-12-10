Littlehampton’s Edwin James Festival Choir offers Winter Wonderland Disney concert

Littlehampton’s Edwin James Festival Choir will present their Winter Wonderland Disney concert over two days with performances on Friday, December 13 and Saturday, December 14.

Musical director James Rushman said: “Christmas is a magical time and this year our concert celebrates the magic of Disney.

“It’s sure to put a smile on everyone’s face and get them in the mood for all the festive celebrations that are in abundance at this time of year. Songs from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs set the tone for the evening followed by others from Alice in Wonderland, Pinocchio, Song of the South, Lady and the Tramp, Cinderella and Mary Poppins.”

James added: “The choir has immersed itself in rehearsals for its winter wonderland concert which also includes a dip into traditional carols, The Muppet Christmas Carol and John Rutter’s beautiful Christmas Lullaby.

“However, the programme for our Winter Wonderland Concert would not be the same without including the choir’s own unique annual rendition of the Twelve Days of Christmas with lyrics written as usual by Chris Allen in his own inimitable style. There will be some surprise visits from a well-known character or two during the evening.”

The choir and orchestra have had another fantastic year and, over the past 21 years, have raised more than £150,000 for local and national charities and good causes.

The first Edwin James Christmas concert will be performed on Friday, December 13 in aid of the choir’s chosen charities plus donations to Turning Tides. Doors open at 6.45pm for 7.30pm. The second matinee concert will be performed on Saturday, December 14 in aid of the choir music fund, with doors opening at 2.15pm for 3pm.

Both concerts will be held at St James Church Hall, East Ham Road, Littlehampton BN17 7AN with tickets priced at £10 for adults and £4 for children. Tickets will be available at the door or can be pre-booked by contacting the Edwin James Ticket Line 01243 582330.

Turning Tides originated from a group of four Christians who took soup, blankets and sleeping bags to the seafront to help local homeless people. It became known as Worthing Churches Homeless Projects in 1992 and was formed to help local people out of sleeping rough. They soon learned that it was not enough to just find a roof for the homeless. Frequently there are other complex issues to deal with such as mental health and addiction problems. From its humble beginnings, Turning Tides was born and now works across Sussex in Worthing,

Littlehampton, Horsham and East Grinstead with over 100 staff and 300 volunteers providing a range of opportunities for the homeless to regain their independence.

