Meet Ugg ’n’ Ogg in delightful festive tale on the Brighton stage

Theatre Fideri Fidera, a company who create productions easily accessible to all families and children, will be at the Komedia in Brighton just before and after Christmas.

They are promising a Christmas theatrical treat for families and dog lovers of all ages – Ugg ’n’ Ogg and the World’s First Dogg (Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, BN1 1UN, December 21-29)

Writer Colin Granger said: “Thousands of years ago in the fresh, sparkling world just after the last Ice Age there were no dogs; there were wolves but we didn’t like them and they didn’t like us.

“Luckily for us, along came two young hunter-gatherers Ugg ’n’ Ogg who palled up with the wolves Tooth ’n’ Nail to embark on a fun-packed adventure involving flying meat bones, beat-boxing wolves, forest infernos and even a time-travelling stick before finally getting the chance to pat the world’s first Dogg!”

Colin added: “In these troubled times when smiles are in short supply, our play celebrates something that we humans did get right: the invention of our best friend and faithful companion, the dog.

“Theatre Fideri Fidera’s new comedy is inspired by the truly amazing evolutionary process that transformed wolves into all the dogs we see in the world today.”

Theatre Fideri Fidera is a Brighton-based Anglo-Swiss touring company dedicated to creating original, engaging and entertaining theatre, offering a shared experience for children and their families.

The company’s previous work includes Pitschi, the Kitten with Dreams and the Primary Times Children’s Choice Award Winner Oskar’s Amazing Adventure.

Tickets are available on www.komedia.co.uk/brighton.

