Mini-Oscars ceremony rewards Bognor area writers

The Regis Centre in Bognor staged its own mini-Oscars with the Bognor Regis Write Club short story competition final.

Competition organiser Julia Macfarlane said: “ An excited room of writers and their guests gathered together to hear if their short story had been the one to win the £100 prize. Author Simon Brett delivered a witty speech before announcing the winners. All the finalists’ short stories are now in book form. Meet The Winners was the only name possible for this anthology.

“Lucy Flannery came first with her story The Cabinet – a humorous twist-in-the-tale ending about modern life and the pitfalls of online purchases.

"Lucy already has many writing credits to her name, including sitcoms on the radio, an award-winning novel and other short story prizes. Karen McCreedy won second prize with her comic tale about The Godfather – nothing to do with the mafia but still, best not to mess with this godfather. Karen is a novelist whose second novel comes out this September and has had many short stories and articles appear in print.

“Jane Lupino came third with Baby Maker 2065 – a sci-fi tale of human-robot interaction to warm your heart. Jane is also a published novelist, writing for young adults.

“David Warwick and John Marston received highly commendeds for their short stories Forward Planning and Michel’s Smile. The 24 stories in the book are all of high quality and the book is available online and can be ordered from local book shops, if not already on the shelves.”

Julia added: “It was a very happy evening for everyone. So nice to put faces to the names of the writers who had entered the competition and to thank them in person. Our judges worked so hard on the competition; it was a lovely ending to months of hard work.”

