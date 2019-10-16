New musical Lady Of Jazz plays Compton and Emsworth

The new Gleadall & Mosse musical Lady Of Jazz plays Compton and Emsworth this week.

Greg Mosse said: “John (Gleadall) and I are very lucky to have some immensely talented performers working with us. This year alone we’ve produced ‘Shakespeare’s Lost Women’ with the amazing Jane Pegler in the lead, ‘Poisoned Beds with the brilliant Paula Tinker, ‘The Odds of Being Ernest’ in the Festival of Chichester with Paula, again, alongside her wonderful husband Gareth Williams.”

“For ‘Lady of Jazz’ I looked further afield. I needed someone in their late twenties with a very strong musical theatre training. Because I work year-round at the Criterion Theatre in Piccadilly, employing quite a few actors, I was able to draw on that network and invite Michaela Bennison to a meeting.”

“Michaela trained at University of Southampton and Royal Academy of Music. She has an incredibly solid training, plus a real affinity for jazz and blues. In fact, when we met to discuss the show in the National Theatre restaurant, I offered her two jobs on the spot.”

“Casting isn’t a science. You have to make judgements of character as well as judgements of skill or experience. When all those things come together – as they do with Michaela – wow!”

“We’ve been performing ‘Lady of Jazz’ for a while now – the premiere was back in April – and we recently had an amazing run at Wilton’s Music Hall in London. Our final local dates are this week at Compton Parish Room on Wed 16 October and at Brook Hall Emsworth on Thu 17 October. Accompanied by superb local pianist Tony Pegler, we will then head for the Hope Mill Theatre Manchester in November.”

“If you like jazz-blues classics like ‘Careless Love’, ‘Ain’t nobody’s business’, ‘Frankie & Johnny’ and ‘Nobody knows you when you’re down and out’, this show is for you.”

