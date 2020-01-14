Petworth Players offer their 2020 panto

Petworth Players are offering a panto version of Hansel and Gretel on Friday, January 17 at 7.30pm, Saturday, January 18 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm and Sunday, January 19 at 2.30pm. All shows are at Herbert Shiner in Petworth.

Spokesman Harsha Desai said: “Come and see the story unfold of how a stepmother, Hildegard, who is under the spell of the evil villain, Nightshade, abandons her step-children Hansel and Gretel deep in the forest.

“Alone and scared, the children find themselves led into Nightshade’s candy cottage by two evil crows, where the children are kept hostage and fattened up for eating. Concerned Prince, Johann forms a search party with the help of his aid Wolfgang, the children’s father Fritz; Dame Peggy Pumpernickel and her dimwit son Wally.”

The director for the show is Suzanne Ford.

£8 for adults, £5 concessions, £20 for family: www.petworthplayers.co.uk or Baytree Bakery on Golden Square, Petworth.

