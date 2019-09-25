Piacere String Quartet offer first concert of new Bognor Regis Music Club season

The first concert of the new Bognor Regis Music Club season will be on Saturday, September 28 at 7pm when the Piacere String Quartet will play works by Haydn, Mozart, Dvorak and Frank Bridge.

Inna Erskine started playing the violin at the age of three and a half. She was awarded a scholarship to the Royal College of Music Junior Department at the age of nine and three years later, a scholarship to attend the Purcell School of Music

Inna is now a full-time musician and music teacher. She has recently launched a pre-school programme of music and art classes called Harmony Hive. Inna has performed in the UK’s Guildhall, Queen Elizabeth Hall and Purcell Rooms and is a councillor in Bognor.

Michael Sullivan, based in Sussex, studied at Trinity College of Music. Since then he has enjoyed a successful career as a freelance violinist, conductor and educational manager. He has been head of string teaching for Berkshire, West Sussex and Guernsey Music services. Michael was founder of the Chichester Pro Camerata and has performed with the Camerata String Quartet and the Stagg String Quartet.

Phyllida Maude-Roxby studied at the Royal College of Music. She has played with many orchestras, generally freelancing. Since leaving London in 1988, she has led a busy life raising a family amid playing in ensembles and orchestras, teaching both violin and viola, examining for the ABRSM which has included several tours abroad and adjudicated at festivals.

Neil Charlton, after graduating from Kingston University, studied at Trinity College of Music, London for two years postgraduate study..

Club chairman Chris Coote said: “It is a pleasure to welcome Inna and her quartet to the club. String quartet concerts are always popular with our members and are well suited to the intimate atmosphere of our concert room” The concert is at the Club’s concert room, 2 Sudley Road. Entry at the door is £9 for members, £11 for visitors, and £5 for students. New members and visitors are especially welcome. More details from Chris Coote (01243 773276) or Helen Woods (01243 861620).

