School holiday theatre fun in Brighton

The Amazing Adventures of Little Red offers family entertainment for the school holidays in Brighton.

Spokeswoman Jill Woolf said: “Starting almost immediately as the holidays begin, another family production from local theatre impresarios JW Productions is The Amazing Adventures of Little Red. Following on from their sell-out May half-term production of Jungle Book which saw over 2,000 people attend, this will be an equally lively, hilarious and musical adventure.

“The Amazing Adventures of Little Red is a family musical by writing team Lesley and Ross, who have gone on to win numerous awards and bring family musicals to the UK over the past 20 years. Follow Little Red as she takes on a wolf, an evil fairy queen, and discovers her own destiny. It features a sheep who won’t follow the flock, a warrior grandma trying to take stock and songs that will make you rock!”

James Weisz, of JW Productions, said: “We are delighted to be returning to Brighton Open Air Theatre. The venue is such a perfect location for our work and perfect for families with children of all ages to enjoy accessible theatre in a relaxed, open air setting.”

The cast includes Susan Salmon as Mother. The show runs on Aug 1 at 2pm, Aug 2 at 11am, Aug 3 at 2pm and Aug 4 at 11am. http://www.brightonopenairtheatre.co.uk.

