Selsey Festival promises eclectic mix of “exciting events, performances and exhibitions”

Selsey will be alive with the sound of music as festival time beckons.

The 17th year of Selsey Festival, this August, will showcase an eclectic mix of “exciting events, performances and exhibitions”, organisers promise.

Sue Osborne, community support and events coordinator, said: “This August sees an exciting programme with a record number of music and performance events taking place across the town. The newly formed Selsey Music Group presents a performance from the director of the Chamber Ensemble of London, violinist Peter Fisher, and international harpist Gabriella Dal’Olio.

“Gainsborough Singers present their annual summer concert to raise funds for local charities and one of the UK’s best-known tribute acts, Abba Inferno, will be delighting audiences with their all-live tribute concert.

“Annual favourites, Cloud 9 will be performing their Fantastic End of the Pier Show and The Selsey Club will be hosting a variety of music events across the festival period. The Selsey Festival also sees some big names join its ranks this year with award-winning, international performer John Hinton bringing his family friendly musical journey Ensonglopedia of Animals to the Town Hall.

“The Festival finale is an evening with Ben Thapa on August 30. The former G4 singer has delighted audiences across the world and is excited to be a part of this year’s celebrations.”

Ben said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be asked to come and perform at Selsey Town Hall. Singing is an amazing hobby that I’m lucky enough to be able to do for a living and travel to some gorgeous places with it, and work with some delightful people, including the wonderful local soprano Lisa Pow who will sing with me on the night”

Ben studied at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, the Royal College of Music and the Wales International Academy of Voice, supported by the Musicians Benevolent Fund, the Wagner Society and the Joaninha Trust. Currently, Ben runs a busy diary on opera and concert stages across the UK and abroad. Recent successes include the role of Arbace (Idomeneo, Buxton Festival), Siegfried (The Quest for the Ring, Royal Festival Hall/Opera North), as well as concert performances taking in the Royal Albert Hall, Royal Festival Hall, St Martin-in-the-Fields and Birmingham Symphony Hall. Ben has performed several recitals at Leeds Town Hall, including premiering Simon Lindley’s Five Hymns to the Virgin. Recordings include Mat of the Mint (The Beggars Opera, Royal Opera, Chandos).

Current and forthcoming highlights include the cover of Florestan (Fidelio) for Welsh National Opera and the cover of Anatole (War and Peace) for Welsh National Opera’s residency at the Royal Opera House.

Sue added: “With over 50 entries in this year’s Selsey Festival brochure ranging from exhibitions to fairs, music and stage performances and youth activities, there is something for everyone.”

Selsey Town Council chairman, Cllr Andrew Brown said: “The Selsey Festival is a chance for local groups and organisations to showcase their talents, skills and enthusiasm; to come together and shine a light on all that Selsey has to offer! Now in its 17th year, Selsey Festival has a long tradition of delivering exciting events across the town to celebrate the rich diversity of talents in the community. Originally formed as a community-led festival, the co-ordination of the popular four-week event was taken under the wing of Selsey Town Council three years ago to ensure its continued success.”

Full details on www.selseyfestivities.co.uk.

The festival runs from August 3 to September 1.

