Shakespears Sister play Brighton on back of new EP and single

Shakespears Sister have released their new EP, Ride Again, as they head for a date at Brighton Dome Concert Hall on November 20.

They have also revealed their new single When She Finds You, featuring Brit Award and Mercury Prize nominee Richard Hawley.

Marcy explains: “When Siobhan and I wrote this track, we instantly knew it needed a male voice on there to really convey the full story. We’re huge fans of Richard Hawley and we were delighted he was up for duetting on the song. We love the rich and emotive quality of his voice.”

The accompanying video for When She Finds You is directed by long-time collaborator Sophie Muller. Sophie has made videos for Beyonce, Rihanna and The Strokes and also shot Shakespears Sister’s iconic videos for Stay, You’re History and I Don’t Care, as well as recent single All The Queen’s Horses, which featured on the band’s top 20 album Singles Party, released in July.

Speaking about the Ride Again EP Siobhan says: “Being back together in the studio to work on the two original songs for our ‘Singles Party’ album earlier this year was magical. We spent a very prolific few weeks in the desert in Joshua Tree California and ended up writing a few more songs that have now come together as the ‘Ride Again’ EP. It’s a real progression of the Shakespears Sister sound, bringing in new references including our love of Americana and roots music.”

The Ride Again EP features two other new tracks, Time To Say Goodbye and Dangerous Game, as well as new mixes of All The Queen’s Horses and C U Next Tuesday, all released for the first time on vinyl. Shakespears Sister embark on the Shakespears Sister Ride Again tour this October and November, playing an extensive run of UK shows, including a night at The London Palladium on November 5.

The band’s debut album, 1989’s Sacred Heart was a top ten record and spawned their first hit single, You’re History, which also went top ten. Even greater success followed with a second album, Hormonally Yours, in 1992; amongst its hit singles I Don’t Care, Hello (Turn Your Radio On) and Stay, which remained at number one for eight weeks. The triumphs and accolades piled up: over a million albums sold, a Brit award for best video for ‘Stay’ and an Ivor Novello award for Outstanding Collection of Songs for the band’s second album, 1992’s Hormonally Yours. The pair went onto headline the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury in 1992 and supported Prince at Celtic Park at Prince’s personal request.

