Stories wanted for new project celebrating the South Downs National Park

Applause Rural Touring and the South Downs National Park Authority are asking anyone who lives, works or visits the South Downs to get involved in a new arts project which is taking place across the area.

Spokeswoman Louise Griffiths explained: “Playwright and community arts practitioner Sara Clifford is writer in residence, and she is creating a new one-person show inspired by the National Park to tour to pubs in the area in September as part of Applause Rural Touring’s Inn Crowd.

“She is searching for stories, thoughts, feelings, opinions and responses from local people to weave together to create the new show.”

Sara added: “‘I am so pleased to be working on this exciting project, and I want to hear your stories and memories.

“What do you know about the Park or its history?

“What do you know about the local myths and legends of your town or village?

“Are there local ogres or witches or ghost stories? What do you hope for the future of the park?

“Please tell us!”

Sara Clifford – Share Your Stories is a series of events that Sara will be attending, or running herself, to hear from residents and visitors and gather stories.

Confirmed dates for events coming up so far as part of the project in the weeks ahead are:

May 25: Slindon Fete

May 26: Lodsworth Fete

May 28: Sussex Community Development walk Seaford/Newhaven

May 28: The Hollist Arms, Lodsworth

June 15: The Duck Race, Pullborough

June 22: Event at BMCEP Centre, Brighton

Anyone interested in the project can also contribute their responses online by completing a short google form https://inncrowd.org.uk/writers-in-residence/



Louise added: “This project will celebrate the cultural heritage of the region and will also give local residents a creative opportunity to get their voices heard on the local issues that matter to them, as well as recording their reflections on the unique landscape.

“The final performances in September in the host pubs will be accessible to all, celebrating the South Downs, showcasing live literature as an exciting art form and supporting landlords to offer new experiences to their regulars and attract new customers.

“The performances will also be published online to reach a wider audience.

“Applause Rural Touring works at the heart of local communities to provide affordable, challenging and inspiring performances that can be enjoyed in familiar places.

“Applause is committed to commissioning and facilitating artists and companies to make, produce and tour exciting new work across Kent and Sussex.”

