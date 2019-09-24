Texan pop punk band Bowling For Soup confirm Brighton date

Grammy nominated Texan pop punk band Bowling For Soup are coming to Brighton as part of their Together Again, You're Welcome UK in February 2020.

Alongside them will Canadian Juno Award winners Simple Plan, and rising US teenage power pop stars Not Ur Girlfrenz.

They'll be playing at The Brighton Centre on February 16.

Spokesman Jamie Giberti said: “Following their highlight of the night performances at Reading and Leeds Festivals and celebrating their 25th anniversary as a band, Bowling For Soup are delighted to announce their return to their home away from home here in the UK. With a very special version of their biggest worldwide hit, Girl All The Bad Guys Want, becoming a viral sensation seventeen years after the track was first released, Jaret, Gary, Chris and Rob will be returning to the UK in early 2020 for a huge tour. Some very special guests will be along for the ride on one of Bowling For Soup's biggest UK runs of shows to date.

“Joining Bowling For Soup as their super special guests will be none other than Canadian pop punk maestros Simple Plan! Old friends from sharing stages together on both sides of the Atlantic, the "Together Again, You're Welcome" tour is the first time Bowling For Soup and Simple Plan will have toured together in the UK since 2003! More recently they've shared the stage together in the US - both as featured acts on the final touring edition of The Vans Warped Tour in 2018, and as part of the Warped Forever weekenders earlier this Summer.

“The 2018 Vans Warped Tour was also where teenage female power pop trio Not Ur Girlfrenz announced themselves to the world, shortly before going on to kick serious ass with the release of their debut EP New Kids In America. Having been proclaimed by Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman as "The future of rock", and having wowed UK audiences on their live debut here at the end of 2018 alongside Bowling For Soup on the Almost Christmas tour, Liv, Gigi and Maren cannot wait to do it once again on even bigger UK stages alongside two of their favourite bands. Not Ur Girlfrenz also know a thing or two about going viral, with drummer Maren Alford's cover of Slipknot's Unsainted receiving worldwide attention.

“The "Together Again, You're Welcome" tour will play six dates across England and Scotland in February 2020. Kicking off in Glasgow on February 10th, the tour includes Bowling For Soup's biggest ever headline show in Manchester at The Victoria Warehouse on the 12th. There will also be a huge London Valentine's Day love in at Brixton Academy, the location for the 2018 recording of BFS's live album and DVD - Older, Fatter, Still The Greatest Ever.”

Full dates:

10th - Glasgow - O2 Academy

11th - Newcastle - O2 Academy

12th - Birmingham - O2 Academy

13th - Manchester - O2 Victoria Warehouse

14th - London - O2 Academy Brixton

15th - Brighton - The Brighton Centre

The tour will go on general sale on Friday September 27th at 9am. VIP tickets for Bowling For Soup will be available from www.bowlingforsoup.com. O2 pre-sale will be available Wednesday September 25th, with Live Nation pre-sale available Thursday September 26th.

