VIDEO - The 2019 Festival of Chichester gets under way

City mayor Richard Plowman and Chichester novelist Kate Mosse launched the festival.

The rain held off long enough for a packed programme of speeches and performers – all to whet appetites for a fabulous line-up ahead, a month-long arts and community extravaganza. Running from June 15 to July 14, the Festival will offer more than 200 events for summer 2019, combining a brilliant programme of classical music with the best in jazz, blues, folk, rock, pop and world music. Add thrilling theatre, book events, talks and poetry, exhibitions, walks, tours, cinema, open days and galas and there really is something for everyone,