Your chance to join the cast of the 2019 Worthing pantomime

Worthing Theatres and Paul Holman Associates will be holding open auditions for children aged nine-12 to feature in their forthcoming pantomime Cinderella.

Producer Paul Holman said: “The open auditions will take place at the Pavilion Theatre, Worthing on Sunday, October 6 from 1-5pm.

“All auditioning children must have arrived before 1pm. They are looking for 24 little stars to take on roles in three teams of dancers. Children must be aged nine-12 years and no taller than 4’11. Dance experience is required, to at least a grade 1 in ballet, tap or contemporary.

“With this year’s incredible cast now announced, auditioning children have the chance to potentially perform alongside Strictly Come Dancing’s Ian Waite as Dandini, Children’s TV presenter Naomi Wilkinson as Cinderella, Boyband A1’s Mark Read as Prince Charming, Nicole Faraday in the role of the Wicked Stepmother and returning comedian Mark Jones as Buttons.

“In a production which promises to be more spectacular than ever before with lavish scenery and costumes, breath-taking special effects and laugh-out-loud comedy capers.”

Paul added: “This is a great opportunity to involve young people from the local community as we’ve done in the previous years.

“We hope to see as many of you as possible at the auditions as we welcome some of our future stars of the stage. This year's pantomime promises even more music, magic and laughter and we are excited that local young dancers get to be part of that incredible experience.”

“Could your little ones be the future stars on the stage? For further information regarding the auditions, email Jenny Elsden at jennyelsden@talktalk.net.”

Cinderella: The Pantomime runs at the Pavilion Theatre, Worthing from Friday, November 30 to Sunday, January 5. Tickets are on sale now via http://www.worthingtheatres.co.uk or at the box office on 01903 206206.

