Family fun coming up in the Chichester and Bognor area

Come along to Chichester Cathedral to enjoy some holiday fun with Wonderful World family activities on Friday, November 1. There will be a trail to explore – children can choose the trail that fits their age and ability to find different places and objects within the cathedral before collecting a prize at the end. There’s also a chance to take part in some creative crafts and make something special to take home.

There will also be a toddlers’ toy area.

Activities are suitable for accompanied children aged three to 12 years, there is no need to book – just drop in. Times are from 10am to 3pm, with last entry at 2.30pm.

Entry costs £2.50 per child and there is also a Voucher offer for use in the Cathedral’s Cloisters Café, which serves delicious homemade food including a tasty selection of affordable children’s meals. On the day you can buy one child’s meal for £1.50 when an adult spends a minimum of £5.50 in the Café between 11.45am and 2.30pm.

Walberton Players Youth Theatre bring the musical Olivia! to the stage with performances at Walberton Village Hall on Thursday, October 31 and Friday, November 1 at 7pm and on Saturday, November 2 at 2.30pm.

The show will be directed by Claire Dorey.

Walberton Players chairman Peter Fuller is promising plenty of fun: “We have got a lovely cast of very keen young people with an average age of about ten.”

As for Olivia!, it’s a show written for children, an Oliver! with a female lead.

We trace her steps from downtrodden orphan to a musical star of the stage. On her journey she befriends Eliza Doolittle and becomes a singer in a new Gilbert & Sullivan show, thanks to the unlikely assistance of Fagin and the Artful Dodger. Watch out too for appearances from Ebenezer Scrooge,.

Tickets on 01243 552882 (open until 8pm) or email walbertonplayers@outlook.com.

The Little Art Gallery in West Wittering is offering a selection of work by Deborah Richards in its new show Into Abstraction

Spokeswoman Linda Foskett said: “Deborah is especially known for her distinctive semi-abstract monotypes. She explores the creative space between abstraction and representation allowing her freedom to manipulate surroundings taken from memory and experience. She is drawn to the drama of changing light as seen in many of her works. Deborah is joined by Isabel Dodson, Julian Marshall, Angeline Tournier and Sue Green giving an interesting selection of subjects, techniques and style.”

Until November 11.

More than 30 artworks by school children will be showcased in a free exhibition at Arundel Museum to celebrate their Get Creative Half Term Week. The artworks have been created by West Sussex and Hampshire schools taking part in The Bowdleflodes Wildlife Project, a free educational activity which teaches children about conservation using art The Meet the Bowdleflodes children’s art exhibition will be exhibited during half term from Oct 26–Nov 3. The Bowdleflodes Wildlife Project is a free educational activity which teaches children about the care of endangered species and conservation using the visual arts. The Bowdleflodes are the creation of Chichester sculptor and author Neil Lawson Baker.

