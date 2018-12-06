Former I’m A Celebrity contestant supports Hft Sussex charity festive evening in Worthing

Annabel Giles, a former I’m A Celebrity contestant, has pledged her support for a charity festive evening in Worthing.

The former presenter and model turned counsellor, ex-wife of singer Midge Ure, is the special guest reader for the Hft Christmas concert at St Paul’s on Thursday, December 13.

The Coming of Christmas 2018 is a magical evening of music, readings, lights and stalls, raising money for Hft Sussex

This concert is a first for Hft, which supports adults with learning disabilities, providing person-centred services ranging from flexible day support to supported living at home.

Hft is a national charity and its Sussex base is in Walberton.

Jodi Harford, divisional fundraising manager, said: “We work with adults with learning disabilities to support them to live the best life possible. That can range from helping someone to find a job, make friends or adapting their home so they can enjoy new levels of independence.”

The Coming of Christmas 2018 includes a performance by community choir Singers Rechoired and live music from Worthing-based band Southern Dukes.

Guests will also be able to do some Christmas shopping at a range of gift and craft stalls, offering plenty of stocking fillers and unique present ideas.

Jodi added: “Tickets are now available for this lovely Christmas evening, where family and friends can get together to start celebrating the most wonderful time of year while raising money for a great cause.”

All proceeds will go directly to Hft Sussex, ensuring people with learning disabilities in the county received the practical help, support and encouragement they need.

St Paul’s, in Chapel Road, will be transformed by candles and fairy lights.

Tickets cost £6 in advance, including the event programme and festive refreshments, and £10 on the door. Visit www.hft.org.uk/get-involved/events/christmasworthing for more information and to buy tickets, go to The Coming of Christmas Worthing

