‘I’ll Be There’ hit-maker Jess Glynne reveals Brighton Centre date

Pop star Jess Glynne is to perform at The Brighton Centre.

The ‘I’ll Be There’ hit-maker announced the tour ahead of the release of her new album ‘Always In Between’ on September 21.

Her UK tour takes place later this year with a stop-off in Brighton on Wednesday, November 21.

Glynne is also playing Brighton Pride new BN1 Fest in Preston Park on August 5, alongside Nile Rogers & Chic.

Tickets cost £32.50 and go on sale on Friday (July 6) from 9am.

For tickets, call the Brighton Centre box office on 0844 847 1515, or visit www.brightoncentre.co.uk

