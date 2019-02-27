Join the celebrations at a Midhurst leisure centre

A local leisure centre is celebrating a landmark birthday and is inviting the Midhurst community through the doors for a free open day on Saturday, March 2.

The Grange Community and Leisure Centre is marking its fifth birthday with a free family open day that will see the centre open its doors for activities for anyone of any age.

The open day kicks off at 9.30am children under the age of five invited to take part in the Active Antz soft play sessions before children and adults can take part in fencing and squash sessions.

The Rother Valley Together group, who meet at the centre three times a week, are an activity group that offers friendship and support to those in the community facing isolation. From 10am–1pm, they are hosting drop-in sessions for anyone interested in joining them or hearing about what activities they offer.

Jason Davis, Everyone Active general manager, said: “The Grange is a hub for the whole community and we are proud to offer something for everyone from one year old to 80+ years old.

“We’re excited to invite everyone to the centre on Saturday, March 2, to experience what facilities we have to offer and hopefully find an activity they love taking part in.”

For more information and to book on to the activities please visit www.everyoneactive.com/centre/the-grange-community-leisure-centre/