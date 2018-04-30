Masterchef winner to join Foodies Festival

Sussex chefs will be showing off their skills at the Foodies Festival this weekend, including this year's Masterchef winner.

The food and drink festival returns to Hove Lawns this May Bank Holiday (May 5 to 7), and award-winning chefs, including winner of Masterchef 2018 and Worthing resident Kenny Tutt, will take to the Chef's Theatre to show off their skills.

Steven Edwards, Kenny Tutt and Matt Gillan try out the cream pie throwing competition

He joins an all-star line up, including: Great British Bake Off Winner 2017 Sophie Faldo; 64 degrees and Great British Menu winner Michael Bremner; Michelin-starred Matt Gillan of Pike & Pine; Michelin-starred chef of Ockenden Manor Stephen Crane; Great British Bake Off finalist 2017 Steven Carter Bailey; and author of Sesame & Spice Anne Shooter.

This year's Masterchef winner joined Brighton chefs Matt Gillan and MasterChef Professionals winner Steven Edwards of Etch to take part in a cream pie throwing competition, which will feature at the festival.

Kenny said: “Winning MasterChef still feels like a dream. I have experienced the most incredible opportunity with so many talented people and I can't wait to continue my culinary journey by demonstrating at Foodies Festival this summer.”

Foodies Festival will feature artisan produce, Cheese Town, a Pimms area, champagne tasting, a kids zone, and the popular chilli-eating competition.

Visitors at the Foodies Festival

There will be live music with performances from Toploader and The Hoosiers. Supported by Musicians Against Homelessness, the live music stage will see performances from emerging bands and solo artists with tickets raising money for homeless charity Crisis.

To find out more, and for tickets, visit: www.foodiesfestival.com