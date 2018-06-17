10 things coming up in Worthing!

Things you won't want to miss!

1 Circus. Classic rock ‘n’ roll becomes the soundtrack for a juggling extravaganza as part of Worthing Theatres’ Summer of Circus. 8 Songs, from Gandini Juggling, comes billed as a tribute to the mythical landscape of popular music. It plays Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre on Friday, June 22 at 8pm. From Dylan’s stream of consciousness to the Velvet Underground’s troubling landscapes, from David Bowie’s soulful escapades to the rocking Rolling Stones’ greatest anthem, each song has its own atmosphere and its own micro universe, promises company founder Sean Gandini. Creating a sense of ritual, celebration, and primal tribal energy, the piece builds crescendo-style from solos and duets to a full-cast finale.“This is a bit of a departure for us,” says Sean, “a divertimento. We specialise in juggling with a dance essence. It is very choreographed juggling, juggling as like a form of dance really, and for this, we have taken eight rock ‘n’ roll songs which we have choreographed with juggling. We try to address each song differently.”

2 Re-enactment. The clashing of swords will ring out in the grounds of Arundel Castle, West Sussex, on the weekend of June 23-24 as the Four Nations Medieval Tournament sees four great kingdoms meet in fearsome foot combat. Beneath the ancient castle, this 15th-century style contest between England, France, Poland and Denmark promises awe-inspiring feats of skill and immersive activities for all ages. The knights, squires and men-at-arms of Raven Tor Living History Group will compete in a historically-accurate medieval foot tournament featuring free-style fighting with a variety of replica weapons such as swords, axes and polearms. All of the armour, weapons and costumes will be true to the period, with each competitor carrying around 60lbs of equipment.

3 Music. Charlotte Glasson, Ropetackle, Shoreham, Thursday, June 28, 8pm.After a sell-out gig in 2017, Ropetackle welcomes back the award-winning genre-defying band led by multi-instrumentalist/composer Charlotte Glasson. Charlotte has created a new album Robots and fused South African flavours with jazz and Latin music to create a colourful sound.

4 Music. Singers Rechoired, a local community choir, will be holding their summer concert on Friday, June 22 at 7.30pm at Findon Valley Free Church, Lime Tree Avenue. There is no charge but there will be a retiring collection for this year’s chosen charity Coastal West Sussex MIND. For more details see www.singersrechoired.co.uk.

5 Theatre. New Theatre Productions at the Festival of Chichester. Theatre. Monday, June 25; Wednesday, June 27; Friday, June 29; Tuesday, July 3; Thursday, July 5, Saturday July 7, 7.45pm. The Rivals by Richard Brinsley Sheridan. Tuesday, June 26; Thursday, June 28; Saturday, June 30; Monday, July 2; Wednesday, July 4; Friday, July 6, 7.45pm. The Roundabout by J B Priestley. All performances at The Pergola Open Air Theatre, New Theatre Productions, West Dean Gardens, West Dean, PO18 0QZ.

6 Art. Shoreham artist Malcom Hardy will be showcased at Skyway during the Adur Art Trail. Spokesman Jude Evans said: “Skyway Gallery presents an exhibition of paintings by Malcolm, who is something of a celebrity in the Shoreham art community. Well-known as the landlord of the Duke of Wellington pub from 1985 to 2006, Malcolm has run his Artist and Framers Gallery in East Street for over 35 years.” Malcolm Hardy: An Exhibition of Paintings runs until June 23 and is part of this year’s Adur Art Trail. Skyway Gallery can be found at the Shoreham Centre, 2 Pond Road, Shoreham.

7 Conference. All that glitters: Sussex celebrates disco 40 years on from Le Freak. The cultures, conflicts and costumes of disco will be up for discussion in a three-day conference at the Attenborough Centre later this month, celebrating and exploring disco culture 40 years on from its pre-eminent pop period in the 70s. The conference, organised by the School of English and the School of Media, Film and Music at the University of Sussex, and hosted at the Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts from June 21-23, aims to explore the social, political, sexual and musical diversity that disco culture brought to the fore in mainstream society during the 1970s, and its continued effect and resurgence today.

8 Theatre. The University of Chichester’s musical theatre performance company is presenting the world premiere of Notre Dame, a new musical adaptation of Victor Hugo’s Hunchback of Notre Dame. It comes from the same team that produced sell-out productions of Legally Blonde and Parade, plus a world premiere of Gulliver’s Travels in their 2016-17 season. Notre Dame is produced by Andrew Wright, directed by Jake Smith with musical direction from Ed Court, choreography by James Berkery, design by Amy Watts and orchestrations from Adam Hoskins. Notre Dame runs at The Alexandra Theatre, Belmont Street, Bognor Regis, PO21 1BL on June 21 and 22 at 7.30pm and June 23 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Tickets on www.alexandratheatre.co.uk or phone the box office on 01243 861010.

9 Music. Brighton based Lydia Evangeline is no stranger to the music industry or to music fans. She boasts a huge and loyal YouTube fan base. Lydia plays Brighton Komedia on Thursday, June 28, doors 7.30pm.

10 Music. Rura, Ropetackle, Shoreham, Saturday, June 23, 8pm. Rura are a multi award-winning act and one of Scotland’s most sought-after folk-based bands. With two heralded albums, a third due for release in June 2018, and extensive international touring, Rura continually are one of Scotland’s most powerful groups. The group’s fire first ignited in 2010, as award-winners at Glasgow’s world-renowned Celtic Connections festival, where they have now appeared on seven occasions.

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/allo-allo-at-the-festival-of-chichester-1-8534377



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/10-things-coming-up-at-the-festival-of-chichester-1-8534357



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/chichester-students-stage-new-version-of-victor-hugo-classic-1-8533630



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/music-hall-delights-in-bognor-regis-1-8533598



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/rabbit-hole-is-drip-action-stage-challenge-1-8534385



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/arts/lost-in-vagueness-in-brighton-1-8533556