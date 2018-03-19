Accompanist needed for new Worthing choir

The Rev Beverley Miles, chaplain at Worthing-based charity, Care for Veterans, is in search of a pianist to accompany a new choir she has organised.

The Gifford House Singers, which consists of resident veterans, their family members, staff and volunteers, made their debut at the charity’s carol concert at Lancing College Chapel in December.

Beverley said: “The ensemble thoroughly enjoyed performing and was well received by the audience, so they have decided to continue and take part in more performances.

“The choir already has a leader to put them through their paces, but they need a pianist who will come and play at their practice sessions, which will be once a month on a Saturday for one hour.

“They would also like the pianist to be available for any performances the choir has in the local area.

“The choir is providing great fun and motivation for all who take part, especially our veterans, who just love to sing.

“The choir is inclusive of all who wish to join and we have people of all abilities. We just want singers who appreciate the joy of singing, and the smiles on the veteran’s faces as they perform is heart-warming. We do hope we can find a pianist to help us and we promise they’ll have great fun too.”

The choir has its own keyboard.

All they need is someone to play it.

If you can help and would like to get involved with The Gifford House Singers, contact Care for Veterans on 01903 218444.

