Adam Ant confirms Brighton date in December

Pop icon Adam Ant has confirmed a Brighton date for later this year.
He will perform his landmark, solo album Friend Or Foe for the first time, live in its entirety across the UK from 7th November to 12th December.
Tickets on sale from Friday 8th March at 10am by BookingsDirect.com.
He will play The Brighton Centre on Friday, December 6.
Spokesman Lee Runchey said: “Following a world tour to sold-out venues throughout the United Kingdom, USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, Adam Ant confirms his 2019 ‘Friend or Foe’ UK Tour from 7th November to 12th December.
“Adam Ant will play his landmark ‘Friend or Foe’ album in its entirety as well as classic chart-topping singles and personal favourites.
"The ‘Friend or Foe’ album was Adam’s first release as a solo artist and included three hit singles. The massive hit ‘Goody Two Shoes’ reached #1 in the UK, was also #1 in Australia and hit #6 in the USA Billboard Chart.
"‘Friend or Foe’, the single, was another top ten hit in the UK while ‘Desperate But Not Serious’ was the album’s third UK smash.
"‘Friend or Foe’ his most successful solo album to date, made #5 in the UK and was certified gold album status on both sides of the Atlantic after selling over 100,000 copies.
"In the USA, the album reached #16 on the Billboard album chart and turned Adam Ant into a household name, resulting in a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist and an MTV Award for ‘Sexiest Man Alive’.
"From his early punk days in London to his explosion on the world stage that would lead to him becoming an icon, Adam Ant’s musical career spans the course of nine albums and 22 chart-topping singles worldwide . . at one point, Adam had eight singles in the UK Top 40 in one week.
"His 1979 debut album ‘Dirk Wears White Sox’ was the first number one album in the UK Independent Albums Chart.
"The follow-up album ‘Kings of the Wild Frontier’ that featured his trademark burundi beat style of African drumming spent 12 weeks at #1 in the UK and was the best-selling album of 1981.
"The ‘Kings of the Wild Frontier’ album produced three chart-topping singles, ‘Dog Eat Dog’ #4, ‘Antmusic’ #2 and ‘Kings of the Wild Frontier’ #2 and won Adam a Brit Award for Best New Artist.
"On its day of release, the smash hit single ‘Stand and Deliver’ went straight to number one, and remained at the #1 top spot in the UK Singles Chart for five weeks, earning Adam the two prestigious Ivor Novello Awards for Best Songwriter of the Year and Best British Record.
"As “antmania” continued to sweep the nation, the ‘Prince Charming’ album produced yet another #1 single ‘Prince Charming’ and firmly established Adam Ant as a global star.
ADAM ANT – FRIEND OR FOE UK TOUR 2019
Thursday 7 NOV. Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
Friday 8 NOV. Sheffield, City Hall
Saturday 9 NOV. Gateshead, Sage
Monday 11 NOV. Manchester, Opera House
Tuesday 12 NOV. Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall
Thursday 14 NOV. York, Barbican
Friday 15 NOV. Hull, City Hall
Saturday 16 NOV. Blackburn, King George’s Hall
Monday 18 NOV. Carlisle, The Sands Centre
Tuesday 19 NOV. Edinburgh, Usher Hall
Thursday 21 NOV. Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall
Friday 22 NOV. Aberdeen, The Music Hall
Sunday 24 NOV. Middlesbrough, The Town Hall
Monday 25 NOV. Northampton, Royal & Derngate
Tuesday 26 NOV. Birmingham, Symphony Hall
Thursday 28 NOV. Cambridge, Corn Exchange
Friday 29 NOV. Leicester, De Montfort Hall
Saturday 30 NOV. Cardiff, St. David’s Hall
Monday 2 DEC. Southend-on-Sea, Cliffs Pavilion
Tuesday 3 DEC. Bexhill-on-Sea, De La Warr Pavilion
Thursday 5 DEC. Southampton, 02 Guild Hall
Friday 6 DEC. Brighton, The Brighton Centre
Saturday 7 DEC. Torquay, Princess Theatre
Monday 9 DEC. Guildford, G Live
Tuesday 10 DEC. Margate, Winter Gardens
Thursday 12 DEC. London, 02 Academy Brixton