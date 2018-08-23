Aisha Khan brings promise of sultry glamour

Aisha Khan is promising to bring sultry glamour to the south coast with a date this coming Sunday at the Verdict Jazz Club in Brighton.

She makes her Brighton debut on Sunday, August 26 with her trio, as part of the Singers on Sunday series of concerts hosted by the Roxanne Checkley at the Verdict Jazz club.

Aisha will be showcasing songs from her new album ‘Aishaddiction’ on Spanish label El Toro, as well as revamping blues and jazz standards. Her songs range from jump blues to piano pumping rock and roll, as well as torch tales of heartbroken yearning.

Aisha’s earliest influences incorporated everything from Elvis and Sarah Vaughan to Billy Bragg and Northern Soul. Naturally drawn to London’s Rockabilly club scene, she felt the pull of black American rhythm & blues as a call to action, setting up her first band Tiger Lily and the Jitterbugs, with which she performed throughout the UK and Europe for several years at jazz, blues and rock & roll festivals, clubs and events. She also performed at many private events, including supporting Dame Shirley Bassey before Prince Charles at Highgrove. Subsequently, she was the first vocalist with the 10-piece big band, Blue Harlem performing Swing and Jump Jive. She has sung with Richard Berry, James Hunter and Mike Sanchez, amongst others.

She is an accomplished songwriter and currently has songs recorded and released by Japanese and Spanish Roots Music artists. She is also involved with specialist record labels writing biographies and liner notes for many different compilations and releases, in addition to writing music and other articles.

You can purchase tickets here: http://www.wegottickets.com/event/443830



For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/aishakhansinger/



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/stars-line-up-for-chichester-festival-theatre-winter-season-1-8610740



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/review-copenhagen-minerva-theatre-chichester-until-september-22-1-8610732



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/all-the-anniversaries-for-james-at-the-arundel-gallery-trail-1-8610065



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/arundel-festival-michaela-is-little-voice-s-mum-1-8610053



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/selsey-camera-club-show-opens-1-8610046



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/10-things-coming-up-in-chichester-1-8610072



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/arts/10-things-coming-up-in-worthing-1-8610081