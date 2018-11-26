American star Belinda Carlisle is on her way to Bexhill

“Ooh, baby, do you know what that’s worth? Ooh, heaven is a place on earth. They say in heaven, love comes first, we’ll make heaven a place on earth...” If those words alone have got you ready to rock out then the announcement that Belinda Carlisle is performing live at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill next year will have you beating a path straight to box office.

Tickets went on sale today, Monday November 26, for the gig on Thursday October 3 2019, and cost £32.50, £42, or £55 from 01424 229111 or www.dlwp.com.

The gifted and glam singer-songwriter of power ballads and perfect pop is returning to the UK in Autumn 2019 for a special concert series celebrating 30 years of her hugely successful album Runaway Horses. Belinda first gained worldwide fame as the lead singer of the Go-Go’s, one of the most popular all-female bands in history, and then went on to have an equally successful second career as a solo act. Her other great hits include Circle In The Sand, and I Get Weak, and she has reached a wider audience with her performances on Dancing With The Stars.

A gutsy and emotional singer, Carlisle is one of those rare talents who continues to remain relevant after nearly four decades in the business.

