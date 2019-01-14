Angela Zanders offers music appreciation classes in Chichester

Angela Zanders’ Chichester Music Circle classes in music appreciation begin again with a new course at the New Park Centre in Chichester, starting on Monday, January 21.

Images in Music is the theme and each week Angela will explore some of the music inspired by such images as fire, weather, the moon and the sea. She will use PowerPoint slides and video examples of the music, as well as demonstrating at the piano.

Angela, who is a concert pianist and lecturer at Chichester University, has been running music appreciation classes for more than 25 years. She has a special interest in helping those who enjoy listening to classical music but who have little knowledge of the subject, to widen their understanding and enjoyment of it: “ I do believe that classical music is for everyone and there is always so much wonderful music to discover. It is so fascinating trying to find out what aspects of life inspired composers to write great music and how they expressed their inspiration in notes.

“The classes are suitable for those who have some knowledge of classical music, but they are also aimed at those who enjoy listening to music but have no technical knowledge at all. There are eight sessions which take place on Mondays 1.30pm-3.30pm with a break for tea/coffee.”

The cost of the course is £72. For more information and to enrol, contact Angela before the first session on January 21 on Tel: 07582 537123 or via email: a.zanders@hotmail.co.uk.

