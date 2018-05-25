Anniversary tour for New Sussex Opera Chorus

New Sussex Opera Chorus are promising a sparkling May/June production – the first of two in the company’s 40th year.

Spokesman Paul Walker said: “The opera is Donizetti’s masterpiece The Elixir of Love – sung in English, fully staged and, in a move typical of NSO’s brilliant re-imagining of classic works, with the action transplanted to the Sussex seaside.

“Director David Foster seizes every opportunity for comic touches that will resonate with audiences on NSO’s ambitious spring tour. In a plot that’s a good-natured exploration of the tangled webs we weave in love, David never lets us forget that this is a life-affirming comedy with a heart.

“And the elixir itself? Well, let’s just say it’s a classic example of the comic chaos that can ensue when one has too much of a good thing. The music is light, joyful and fully accessible to modern ears and tastes.

“The soloists, like so many NSO singers before them all on the cusp of stellar careers, respond with skill and sensitivity to conductor Ben Knowles’ baton, while the NSO chorus proves yet again why this opera company enjoys a reputation way beyond its home turf.”

For more information and full booking details, visit www.newsussexopera.org

Dates coming up are:

Saturday May 26, 7pm: All Saints Centre, Lewes.

Bank Holiday Monday, May 28, 7pm: Capitol Theatre, Horsham.

Saturday, June 2, 7pm: St George’s, Kemp Town, Brighton.

Sunday, June 3, 4pm: Birley Centre, Eastbourne.

Saturday, June 9, 7pm: Chequer Mead, East Grinstead.

Tickets: £20 (children and students: £10) Booking for Lewes, Brighton and Eastbourne: www.ticketsource.co.uk/nso – 0333 666 3366; for The Capitol, Horsham: www.thecapitolhorsham.com – 01403 750220; for Chequer Mead, East Grinstead: www.chequermead.org.uk – 01342 302000.

For other stories by Phil, see : https://www.chichester.co.uk/author/Phil.Hewitt2



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/celebrating-the-genius-of-george-harrison-1-8507738



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/east-preston-date-for-the-ed-goodale-band-1-8507752



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/cbeebies-presenter-rebecca-keatley-will-be-worthing-panto-star-1-8507720



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/katie-reddin-clancy-brings-grace-to-the-brighton-fringe-festival-1-8507058



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/arts/new-look-for-steyning-art-trail-1-8507730



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/triumph-in-the-4th-sussex-international-piano-competition-in-worthing-1-8507093