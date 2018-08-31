Bognor Regis Concert Band in action

The Bognor Regis Concert Band is offering an Afternoon at the Proms at the Regis Centre’s Alexandra Theatre on Sunday, September 9 from 2pm.

Spokesman Laurie Ward said: “Experience an afternoon of proms music featuring Fantasia on British Sea Songs to Pomp & Circumstance and a deep-space musical spectacular with music from across the known galaxy. The band is led by their director of music, Dave Poste, who will conduct a wealth of musical talent playing hugely-entertaining and exciting music for your enjoyment.”

Ticket prices from £8 and £6 concessions with separate interval entertainment in the form of a grand raffle and refreshments. Tickets on alexandratheatre.co.uk.

