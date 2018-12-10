Brighton date for concert celebrating the music of Pixar with films including Toy Story, Ratatouille and A Bug’s Life

Tickets go on sale this week for Pixar In Concert in Brighton, a celebration of music from films including Toy Story, Ratatouille, A Bug’s Life, Monster Inc, Cars and many more.

Spokesman Stuart Bennett said: “They are the films that have captivated generations of kids and adults alike, creating beloved characters and influencing popular culture in an immeasurable way. Now, a brand-new version of Pixar In Concert, will come to four cities in the UK celebrating the most memorable moments from Pixar films, with a full orchestra performing the stunning scores.”

You can buy tickets from December 14.

Pixar In Concert will perform at Brighton Dome on 14th April, Manchester’s Bridgewater Hall on 15th April, London’s Eventim Apollo on 16th April, and Birmingham on 18th April.

“Films such as Toy Story, Toy Story 2, Ratatouille, A Bug’s Life, Wall-E, Cars, Cars 2, Incredibles 2, Monsters Inc, Monsters University, Brave, Finding Dory, and Coco, will all have some of their most unforgettable musical moments performed live to a compilation of excerpts from the titles on a giant screen, in this this visually stunning, high-definition, multi-media show.

“Featuring award-winning music from the likes of by Randy Newman, Michael Giacchino, and Thomas Newman, the arrangements take the audience on a magical journey through the Pixar back catalogue. A show for Pixar fans of all ages!”

Dates:

14 April: Brighton Dome

15 April: Manchester Bridgewater Hall

16 April: London Eventim Apollo

18 April: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Stuart added: “Disney Concerts produces concerts and tours, and licenses Disney music and visual content to symphony orchestras and presenters on a worldwide basis. Disney Concerts' concert packages include a variety of formats such as "live to picture" film concerts as well as themed instrumental and vocal compilation concerts, ranging from instrumental-only symphonic performances to multimedia productions featuring live vocalists and choir. Current titles include the Star Wars Film Concert Series (Episodes IV-VII), Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Fantasia, Pixar In Concert, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Alice In Wonderland, Frozen, Ratatouille, The Pirates of the Caribbean series (Episodes I-IV), and Silly Symphonies, which last year collectively accounted for over 400 performances in many of the world's top concert venues, including Lincoln Center, Royal Albert Hall, Sydney Opera House, Tokyo Forum, and the Hollywood Bowl. Numerous new concert packages and touring productions from Disney's portfolio of studios, including Disney's feature animation and live action studios, Pixar, Lucasfilm, and Marvel, are currently in development."

