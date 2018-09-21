Brighton date for Emily Mae Winters

Fast-rising UK folk/Americana musician Emily Mae Winters plays Brighton Toy and Model Museum, East Side, Brighton Station Forecourt, 555 Trafalgar Street, Brighton on Saturday, October 6 (doors 7pm; 01273 749494).

Spokeswoman Jill Lerner said: “Emily Mae Winters has that rare quality in a singer that makes critics reach for the superlatives. Following the success of her award-winning debut album Siren Serenade, Emily embarks on a brand-new album pre-release tour this October with a full band. Hailed as having a voice that will stop you in your tracks, 2017 saw Winters earn a host of emerging artist awards including winning the Guardian Song-Writing Contest. Her second album High Romance will be produced by Matt Ingram (Florence and the Machine, Laura Marling, The Staves) at the prestigious London’s Urchin Studios this winter.

“Emily was born in Birmingham but as a small child moved to Clonakilty in Ireland, where her love for folk music was influenced by the Celtic local folk scene. She performed at local venues, honing her talents as a singer accompanying herself on the guitar.

“Later on, Emily moved to London and worked at the Poetry society in London, doing workshops for young people. She also trained as an actress and performed Shakespeare as Ophelia in Hamlet with a touring company playing fringe theatre shows.”

