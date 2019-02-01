Brighton date for King King and American blues rock vocalist Sari Schorr

King King welcome American blues rock vocalist Sari Schorr as special guest on their January/February 2019 UK tour, with dates including Brighton, Concord on Saturday, February 9.

Spokesman Peter Noble said: “Having played over 20 festivals this summer, the band finished the UK leg of their special guest slot on Europe’s Tour The Earth European 2018 tour and are currently touring the mainland leg of the tour.

“On May 19 2018, King King won three prestigious awards at the UK Blues Awards including Blues Band of the Year, Blues Songwriter of the Year (Alan Nimmo) and Blues Album of the Year (Exile & Grace).

“King King took their pedigree to a next level with the release of their fourth studio album Exile & Grace. Released in October 2017 via Manhaton Records, the album featured the singles (She Don’t) Gimme No Lovin’, Long Time Running and Broken which became popular on Planet Rock and other rock radio stations. The album scored a top 40 hit in the official UK album charts.”

