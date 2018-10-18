British Columbians Shred Kelly offer most ambitious project yet - plus Southampton date

British Columbians Shred Kelly have released their most ambitious project yet in their fourth album, Archipelago via DevilDuck Records, followed immediately by a tour in the UK taking in Talking Heads in Southampton on Wednesday, October 31.



The new record was produced by Howard Redekopp (The New Pornographers, Tegan and Sara), and Josh Rob Gwilliam (Cowpuncher, Michael Bernard Fitzgerald), as well as co-production by Colin Stewart (Yukon Blonde, Dan Mangan) on the track, Don’t Ever Look Back.

German label, DevilDuck Records (established in 2004), is now going international, opening offices in Canada and the USA, with Shred Kelly as their first worldwide signing. The label has already released a number of Canadian artists and bands, such as The Dead South, Rah Rah, The Provincial Archive, and Two Bears North.

A spokesman said: “The collaborative songwriting of Tim Newton, Sage McBride, Jordan Vlasschaert and Ty West pulled inspiration through individual experiences and musical influences. The result is a dynamic and cohesive collection of dreamy, yet explosively exciting songs dipped in themes of relationships and the world in the modern age. Using traditional instrumentation at the base of the songwriting, the album explodes into a symphony of sounds incorporating banjos, ukuleles, synthesizers, guitar hooks, harmonies and pulsing beats.

