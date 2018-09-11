Brothers reunited at Selsey folk date!

Classical guitarist Vincent Lindsey Clark travels to Selsey to perform at his brother Julian’s folk club.Vincent will be tailoring his usual repertoire to meet the folk expectations when he plays at Selsey Folk and Music Club on Wednesday, September 19, 7pm for 7.30pm at The Selsey Club, Coxes Road (£4 on the night).

The evening will start with performances from local musicians, followed by a 40-minute performance by Vincent. As Julian says, Vincent has been enthralling audiences with his classical guitar, both at home and abroad, in places as far flung as Hong Kong, Venezuela and Australia since he was 13 years old.

“Normally I would play a range of classical guitar music and a few of my own pieces,” Vincent said. “But as this is my brother’s folk music club, I am going to include in my set some folk songs from around the world, varied pieces, English, Irish and Russian. They are very popular songs in the guitar repertoire and one or two, I have arranged myself. I will be playing some Russian folk tunes that are arrangements of pieces that I played for the Royal Ballet at Covent Garden, dressed as a Russian soldier!

“I have just done a big concert at the West Dean International Guitar Festival. I often teach at the international summer school there.”

Vincent also teaches at Southampton University and Eton College: “I was doing concerts at Eton and I was approached to teach there when they needed somebody about 18 years ago. The teaching at Southampton is also very interesting. You are helping people with their degree. At the end of their degree, they have to be ready to play a big concert which is a very important part of their degree. It is about teaching them to put on a concert, how to behave in a concert, about stage craft as much as playing the music, how to do the best they can. It is very rewarding.”

