Busy season ahead for Bognor Regis Music Club

Bognor Regis Music Club begins its 41st season starting with the club’s AGM on Saturday, September 22 at 7pm, followed by a concert organised by club member Margaret Lloyd (free admission).

Chairman Chris Coote said: “Ever since its formation in 1977, the club has held more than 15 concerts every season, some given by professional artists and others by club members and their contacts. Past performers at the club have included Tasmin Little, Emma Johnson, Mark Padmore, Piers Lane, Clifford Benson, Jack Brymer, Nicholas Daniel and Levon Chilingirian.”

The aim is to make chamber and vocal music in a variety of styles available to as many people as possible, Chris said.

“We have two special concerts this autumn. On October 20 we have a charity concert in aid of the Amber Trust, which helps blind and partially-sighted children to have the best possible chance to meet their musical needs and aspirations and fulfil their potential. We have been able to persuade Derek Paravicini to perform for us. There is no doubt that Derek is one of the most extraordinary pianists and musical entertainers of his generation. Yet he is blind, autistic and has severe learning difficulties. Dubbed The Human iPod in the USA, Derek has a repertoire of tens of thousands of pieces – all learnt very rapidly, simply by listening to them.

“He first shot to fame when he was just nine years old, playing jazz with the Royal Philharmonic Pops Orchestra at the Barbican Centre in London. Numerous national and regional television appearances followed, in the UK and overseas. In the last few years, Derek featured in the series Extraordinary People (Channel 5, UK), and on BBC1, BBC2 and ITV.

“Sharing the concert with him will be the gifted teenage violinist and local girl Poppy McGhee, who began her musical journey aged five when she first heard Nicola Benedetti play The Lark Ascending. From that day on she was determined to learn the violin.”

Chris added: “On November 10 we have a celebrity concert given by the Rosamunde Trio, who have toured extensively in the UK on over 25 occasions and have also performed in festivals and major venues in the USA, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Slovenia, Cyprus and the Czech Republic.

“I have a personal connection with their pianist Martino Tirimo who has taught me in masterclasses at Morley College in London for over 30 years and who is a magical pianist, having performed series devoted to Beethoven’s 32 sonatas and Schubert’s 21 sonatas. In 2010 he gave more than 100 concerts to celebrate Chopin’s 200th birth anniversary, performing his entire output, including ten concerts at Kings Place, to exceptional critical acclaim.”

Other concerts include: October 6 – An Evening with Louise Russell and friends; November 24 – a concert given by the Pallant Piano Group; December 8 – a members’ musical evening organised by club member Alison Blenkinsop.

Chris added: “Admission prices for our professional concerts remain at £9 for members and £11 for visitors (£15 for our celebrity concert), which we believe offers fantastic value for money. Concerts organised by club members cost only £6 (£8 for visitors). There is no need to book tickets in advance, just turn up on the night. Membership of the club costs £12 for the whole season (£20 for couples).

“I believe we are different to other concert societies in our area in that we actively encourage participation by club members and their musical friends.

“We cordially invite anyone who would like to try out the club to come along on September 22.”

More details available by phoning Chris Coote (01243 773276) or Helen Woods (01243 861620) or from www.BognorRegisMusic.org.uk.

