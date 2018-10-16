Capturing the genius of David Bowie on tour with dates including Guildford and Brighton

Alex Thomas is looking forward to his first-home town gig with his David Bowie celebration as he lines up a date at Brighton’s Komedia on Thursday, November 22.

Following a successful UK tour back in 2017, he’s back on the road with Live On Mars, promising the very best of Bowie, his music, his artistry, his style and his showmanship.

“I have always been told that I looked a bit like Bowie from quite a young age, and I always took it as a huge compliment. I am a massive fan. He has always been my hero, if you pardon the pun. I have always loved his style and… well, not modelled myself on him, but he has always been there at the back of my mind. I was growing up listening to his records thanks to my mum and dad. They were the right age to have been listening to him in his prime.

“A good friend of mine from music college got in touch as they were playing in another band doing some Pink Floyd stuff, and they were talking about doing some Bowie stuff. They said they knew somebody that had his voice and looked the part, and that was me. People have been suggesting it before, but until then I had never been completely sure that it was going to be done tastefully and with a lot of respect.”

This felt different, and they started working on the project four or five years ago, towards the end of Bowie’s own life.

“We have now done two tours with the band in two years, and before that we had a good year and a half of preparation and building it all up, getting the musicians and rehearsing. I am based in Brighton and the rest are based in Liverpool, so it is quite a trek to go and rehearse!”

Also it was essential to get it right: “I don’t want to ruin it for everybody. There are a lot of pantomime tributes out there to all sorts of bands, and we were desperate not to do that. We don’t have make-up and wigs. For me, it is about getting the voice right, the delivery right without being hammy. He has got so many different eras and each of those has a different vocal delivery. He gets lower as he gets lower, and you have got to get the delivery right.

“I am very passionate about David Bowie. I would naturally be cautious myself about any David Bowie tributes because I myself am a fan, and I hope that comes across. The really important thing is that it should be tastefully done and respectfully done, but also that you manage to get across the energy and the exuberance of David Bowie.”

Alex is promising a show that will start fairly chronologically and then mix it up to take things through to the era of Let’s Dance.

“And I am really looking forward to playing Brighton. I have lived in Brighton for 12 years, and I consider it my home. It is the first time I have played here with this show.”

