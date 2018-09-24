Chichester Chamber Concerts launch latest season

Presenting its 14th season in 13 years, Chichester Chamber Concerts will be offering something genuinely special over the autumn and into the spring.

Chairman Anna Hill is delighted with the variety of the programme which has come together.

The season offers a concert a month at the Assembly Room, North Street, Chichester on Thursdays at 7.30pm, running from October through to March.

“I think people have come to find that we manage to bring some really fine musicians to Chichester. People know that they are going to get quality in the concerts and come to hear artists that they would otherwise have to go to London to hear or go abroad or go to festivals.

“I think people also have come to appreciate the venue, which has got a good acoustic and is very comfortable.”

Planning is very much an on-going business for Anna is who always having to think ahead: “I am planning all the time because I am being offered concerts all the time by email or I might hear something special in London. I try to keep it all a bit varied within the season. We will have some string quartets and then some ensembles with piano and then some mature artists and then some younger ones. I think we need to offer something different within the series within the context of classical chamber music. I am particularly pleased with this season. It does have variety and it does have something different, particularly in January when we will have Matthew Hunt & Friends. We are going to hear a piece called Quartet for the End of Time by Olivier Messiaen which was first performed in a prison camp during the war. I don’t think it has ever been performed before in Chichester – or certainly not recently.”

The season coming up features:

Thursday, October 4: Castalian Quartet (Sini Simonen violin, Daniel Roberts violin, Charlotte Bonneton viola, Christopher Graves cello). Formed in 2011, They will play: Mozart – String Quartet in C K465 Dissonance; Fauré – String Quartet in E minor Op.121; Beethoven – String Quartet in E minor Op.59 no 2.

Thursday November 8: Merlin Ensemble Vienna (Martin Walch violin and artistic director, Hubert Renner horn, Till Alexander Körber piano). They will play: Brahms – Violin Sonata in A Op.100; R Strauss – Till Eulenspiegel – Trio; Liszt – La Lugubre Gondol – violin/pian; Liszt – Mephisto Waltz – violin/piano; Brahms – Horn Trio in E flat Op.40.

Thursday December 6: Magnard Ensemble (Suzie Clements flute, Mana Shibata oboe, Joseph Shiner clarinet, Catriona McDermid bassoon, Jonathan Farey horn).

Thursday January 24: Matthew Hunt & Friends (Matthew Hunt clarinet, Alina Ibragimova violin, Louise Hopkins cello, Alasdair Beatson piano).

Thursday February 28: Vision Quartet (Jakob Encke violin, Daniel Stoll violin, Sander Stuart viola, Leonard Disselhorst cello).

Thursday, March 28: Notos Piano Quartet.

Tickets from Chichester Festival Theatre.

