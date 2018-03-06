Chichester date for 10cc

10cc have confirmed a Chichester date this autumn, with tickets going on sale in September.

Spokesman Stuart Bennett said: “They will be performing the hits which have singled them out as one of the most inventive and influential bands in the history of popular music.

“Forming in 1972, the third incarnation of the band – led by co-founder Graham Gouldman –is heralded in equal measure for their ability to craft ingenious songs that also resonated commercially, with 11 top-ten hits, and over 15 million albums sold in the UK alone.

“10cc have achieved three number-one singles – Rubber Bullets, Dreadlock Holiday and I’m Not In Love.

“The line-up features Gouldman (bass, guitar, vocals) and Rick Fenn (lead guitar, bass, vocals), Paul Burgess (drums, percussion) – both of whom have been with the band since the mid-70s – and Keith Hayman (keyboards, guitars, bass, vocals) and Paul Canning (vocals, percussion, guitar, keyboards).

“Since the most recent live version of the band has been established, 10cc have toured worldwide, including in Australia, Ireland Japan, New Zealand, across the UK and Europe, at London’s 65,000-capacity British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park, and selling out the Royal Albert Hall.”

They will be at Chichester Festival Theatre on November 8.